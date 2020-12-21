HONOR has launched two new products to the market that will tick plenty of boxes for savvy shoppers. Let's dive in and take a look at the HONOR MagicBook 14 laptop and the HONOR Watch GS Pro rugged smartwatch.

HONOR MagicBook 14

Looking for a slim and light laptop that packs plenty of power into a compact design? The HONOR MagicBook 14 fits the bill.

On the outside, you're looking at a 14-inch FullView display with an impressive 84% screen-to-body ratio and a comfortable keyboard and trackpad experience in a nicely cut chassis. Inside, you're packing an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon Graphics running Windows 10, delivering great performance rated to 10.5-hours of battery life. Weighing in at 1.38kg and 15.9mm thin, it's a nicely balanced piece of hardware.

Fast charging is included here too to get you to 46% battery in just 30-minutes. Which means even less in reality if you're shooting for 50% from a 'low' battery (almost no one ever runs it down to full zero). This is also a very nicely sized power unit too, which is easy to overlook. Just 160g and compact like you'd expect a phone charger to be. An excellent level of attention to detail from HONOR, and it charges on USB-C like most of your other devices today.

All the other bells and whistles of a good laptop are here too. Fingerprint unlock directly on the power button, and the unique pop-up webcam in the centre of the keyboard function row is a clever privacy feature to always ensure you're only in view when you want to be.

Multi-screen Collaboration is an emphasis in the MagicBook 14, working seamlessly across your other Huawei and HONOR devices to let you use your smartphone and your laptop like they're extensions of each other. Just tap your phone on the laptop to connect the two and you'll have drag-and-drop file sharing between the two as well as screen sharing and webcam sharing features. Even use your smartphone directly on your laptop. This is technology that Huawei has championed and it's a slick union of your two most important devices.

The MagicBook Pro is also a fantastic option in the range, delivering a 16-inch FullView 1080p display in a chassis that would traditionally be only a 15-inch screen size, with an 11 hour battery life and a recharge to 50% in just 30 minutes. And, of course, all the wider features you now expect from Huawei hardware, including Huawei Share, a built-in fingerprint reader, and great overall PC performance.

HONOR Watch GS Pro

The HONOR Watch GS Pro is one of the most adventurous smartwatches to hit the market, with a rugged design that's about delivering a powerful network of trackers and sensors but also to keep working even if you're away from a charger for days at a time.

The Watch GS Pro has a classical round face design, with stainless steel bezel ring and dial surrounding a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a variety of face designs. The straps come in Charcoal Black, Marl White and Camo Blue.

This is truly made for those eager to spend serious time outdoors and who don't want to be thinking about when they can next charge their watch. Under normal conditions the Watch GS Pro offers up to 25 days of battery life. In outdoor workout mode it will run for up to 100 hours of adventuring. Even with GPS running it will operate for a continuous 48 hours of activity. And when the juice is finally spent it can charge from zero to full in just two hours.

That GPS system is designed to help you head out to hard to reach places and then get back again, with the Route Back function giving you a breadcrumb-style navigation option for finding your way back home. Plus you can get smart weather alerts and updates so you know if it's time to get back to civilization. This includes ambient forecasting sensors, so it's not just relying on mobile data to alert you.

There's over 100 workout modes in the HONOR Watch GS Pro too, whether on foot, on bikes, in the water, climbing and even ski sports can be tracked in real-time. This includes indoor exercise routines too, including rowers, ellipticals, and plenty more. The watch has passed 14-MIL-STD-810G military durability standards and has a water resistance rating at 50M.

If you're training for a big run, there is professional voice-assisted running guidance that can track your routines in detail, and many workouts can be automatically detected to make getting on with your routine as efficient as possible.

Detailed measurements can be taken by the Watch GS Pro across heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and even stress monitoring. Plus the watch can act as a sleep tracker for 24/7 health monitoring benefits.

Even though we might not be able to get out as much during the pandemic, the HONOR Watch GS Pro can do a lot to develop your health and fitness within the home. From indoor workout tracking features to give you an exercise routine in your living room, to the ongoing monitoring of all your key vitals, there's plenty of good reason to be using a long-life fitness watch to track your wellbeing in the home. And all that data is stored and accessible through a dedicated app on your smartphone.

Add to this clever bonus features like remote photo triggering from your watch, and the ability to store 500 songs on your wrist and playback over Bluetooth headphones, and it's clear the HONOR Watch GS Pro is a contender to become one of the toughest, smartest watches to ever hit the market.

HONOR Watch ES

If you're after something a little sleeker, with a less traditional wristwatch styling and plenty of smarts, the HONOR Watch ES could be for you. You get a 10-day battery life and a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display, which gives the ES a very different feel to the GS Pro.

But while they look different, you can still find a lot of great workout support in this cheaper wearable. You still find 95 workout modes supported, alongside 12 animated workout courses (with 44 animated exercise moves) to keep you working hard, with workouts and exercise moves appearing on screen to get your heart racing.

Stress and sleep monitoring are also in the Watch ES, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood oxygen readings.

And the ES comes in Meteorite Black and Coral Pink to give you two very different styles to consider, and there's lots of personalised watch faces to truly make this feel like your own.

From the MagicBook 14 and Pro, to the Watch GS Pro and ES, HONOR devices have you covered across business, pleasure, fitness and relaxation. Whatever you need in life, HONOR is working hard to give you what you need.