Sometimes in life you'll pick up a gadget and realise that you'll never be able to live without it again. Maybe that's a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that transform a packed train into a serene oasis. Or an air conditioner that stops you from melting while you work during the summer.

Or maybe it's a device that means you'll never have to worry about the power going out again.

Launching on September 5th, the EcoFlow DELTA mini portable power station is the battery back-up companion that you need in your life.

Power wherever you need it

The EcoFlow DELTA mini is toaster-sized and will happily power pretty much anything you can throw at it: Laptops, phones, cameras - even televisions and dishwashers. And probably at the same time too. In all, it can blast out 1400W of power, which can be boosted up to 1800W of output using patented X-Boost technology.

It means that if there's something critical in your home that you need to always be able to use, the DELTA mini has you covered.

Perhaps though the ultimate use for the DELTA mini isn't for when you're home and on the grid - but when you're on the road..

On a camping trip, it will keep everything you need topped up. On board there is a mammoth 882Wh of battery storage capacity. That's enough juice to power a car fridge for 12 hours, recharge your drone 12 times, or recharge your camera 38 times. You can even use it to watch TV for six hours, if you want to Netflix and Chill in your tent at the end of the day.

And don't worry, if you do take the DELTA mini on your travels, it is fully IP54 rated for water resistance. So there's no need to worry about dirt or a splash of water killing the lights.

Plugging in

Getting power into and out of the EcoFlow DELTA mini is easy. It has every port you might need. There are 2 standard USB-A sockets, an additional USB-A fast-charge socket and there's even a 100W USB-C that will charge the latest phones, laptops, and of course, your Nintendo Switch for when you need your Fortnite fix even when spending a night under the stars.

If you need to charge something beefier, the rear of the device is where the real power lies. There's both DC and AC sockets. On the DC side there's a 12V car port, and two DC5521 sockets (the little round ones used on a wide range of useful gadgets like hair-dryers and electric razors - so there's no excuse for not looking your best even in the wilderness).

And as for AC, there's two 220V standard home electrical sockets. These can provide 1400W of continuous load - or a peak of 2100W. If these numbers don't mean anything to you then don't worry. What this basically means is that pretty much any appliance will power on after being plugged in.

When the time comes to charge up the EcoFlow DELTA mini itself, that's easy too. With the company's patented X-Stream technology, if you plug into a 900W power source, you can charge the DELTA mini up to 80% full in just an hour, or be fully recharged in around 100 minutes.

And what about when you're off grid? Simply connect the unit to three 110W solar panels - or one 400W solar panel - and you can be ready to roll again in just 4-8 hours. So the sun can fill it up while you're walking in the woods and swimming in the lake, and you can be confident that by nightfall you'll have all of the power you need to charge your phone and keep the lights on.

Can't live without it

And finally, what ties the EcoFlow DELTA mini together is how it puts you in control. In addition to displays on the unit, it can connect to your wifi so that you can use an app to monitor your energy usage. If you're worried about running out, you can see when energy use was at its highest - or how long it might take to charge back up.

So ultimately then, the DELTA mini will make its presence felt in your life. Whether it's that handy tool for working outside, the convenient charger for when you're on vacation, or simply just that peace of mind that you can still work if the power goes out, it will be there for you. And once it is in your life, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

On Sept 6 the EcoFlow DELTA mini will be available on the EcoFlow website for pre-order at $999.