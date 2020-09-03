Consumer spending on mobile apps grew 17% in 2019 to exceed $83 billion globally, according to market-intelligence specialist Sensor Tower. Researcher App Annie, meanwhile, reports users continue to spend more hours every day using apps, with the global average reaching 3.1 hours per day in 2019, up from 2.1 hours in 2015.

Spending on mobile apps has also grown 23.4% in 2020, with consumer spending reaching $50.1 billion worldwide in the first half of the year.

These record revenue and install figures reflect the continued health of the mobile app market as a whole, reports TechCrunch. Growth is strong, thanks in equal measure to innovation and greater monetisation of apps.

It's that growth potential that helps to explain why so many developers are keen to see if they can create the next great mobile app experience. Research suggests that developers of the top 20% of downloaded apps make from $5,000 a month from their apps.

Now is the time for developers to create an even better mobile experience

So, how can you help yourself to take advantage of a fast-growing market and to develop an innovative app that offers true disruption? One of the key factors will be to know your marketplace and the elements that your target customers demand.

Almost half (48%) of millennials say that unique features and functionalities are the key elements that encourage them to download an app. More than a third (37%), meanwhile, say that better design is another key factor influencing their download decision.

But for developers to really feel confident in their ability to design a disruptive mobile app, they need to be confident in the platform they're using. That's where an experienced mobile specialist like Huawei comes into play. Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem provides an end-to-end platform to help developers produce great apps in a secure environment.

Jaime Gonzalo, vice president of Mobile Services Europe, Huawei Consumer Business Group says the HMS ecosystem focuses on security by design. "We designed our ecosystem with a level of design that few have," he says. "We designed this ecosystem thinking about protecting the user's security."

Gonzalo says the HMS ecosystem takes a joined-up approach to software, apps and hardware. Huawei ensures all apps are legitimate and uses a fully encrypted end-to-end channel to make sure that software and data are safe and secure. The aim of HMS is to give the user full digital freedom to safely connect to the apps and the cloud through security by design.

The value of the HMS ecosystem for users is clear – great apps with the highest possible levels of privacy. For developers, HMS delivers big benefits too. Huawei has created its AppGallery Connect portal – a one-stop shop to help developers build, release and grow their apps – as a single destination for developers looking to create innovative software.

Showcase your skills and empower mobile users

Huawei, in short, wants to give creative developers the opportunity to innovate securely. For those who are keen to make the most of this platform, Huawei's AppsUp contest is now open for entries to global developers working with HMS. The event aims to bring together the best developers from around the world and provide a platform to showcase their skills.

The contest will use the full suite of tools and resources available through HMS and HMS Core, the collection of Huawei Developer kits and services, to help developers create innovative apps. Apps created for the contest should aim to empower smarter living in order to create an improved all-scenario, digital lifestyle for Huawei device users.

To enter, participants must register for the contest via the official website by October 8th, 2020. All apps must be developed using selected HMS Core capabilities. Judging from an expert panel takes place through to October 20, a public voting period runs between October 21 - November 5, and a contest finals event is set for November.

Participants can sign up either as an individual or as a team of up to three members. Five regional events will be held in China, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, with the final event being livestreamed online.

The contest offers talented developers the chance to win cash prizes from a total prize fund of $1 million. The outstanding app in each region will receive a $15,000 USD cash prize. There are also 12 honourable awards in each region of $2,500 USD, three $5,000 USD prizes in each region for the best social impact app, and another $5,000 USD prize in each region for the most popular app.

Create something truly innovative and disrupt the market

Finalists will have their app promoted on the Huawei AppGallery, with it being accessible to 600 million users across more than 170 countries. Successful contestants can also potentially benefit from future investment opportunities, with exclusive access to Huawei Developer events, courses and certifications.

Smart developers will use AppsUp to help hone their development skills on a platform they can trust. The potential to use the contest to create something truly innovative is recognised by Wendy Xiao Schadeck, principal at early-stage venture capital fund Northzone, and one of the high-profile European judges for Huawei's AppsUp developer contest.



"I believe technology and business are converging as all companies become tech companies, empowering developers with more business priorities than ever. In addition, huge seismic shifts are happening in the software development world right now, producing a variety of tools and next-level abstractions to help developers build more easily," she says.

"Application programming interfaces, serverless computing and headless development are all components of this trend. This shift in technology helps developers be more empowered and productive than ever. We at Northzone are very excited to see the results of this powerful mix manifest in the next wave of developer-focused innovations."