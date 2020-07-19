"For 21 years I've gone down the beach and shot morning light, surfers, I change it up with different beaches," Eugene says.

"I'm a real techie and I love the entire creative process that goes into every image I create. I was brought up in darkrooms to create the perfect print. Nowadays the laptop is essentially my darkroom, but it's allowing anyone to be a pro at this artform and that's the real magic."

The new Dell XPS 15 is a great on-the-go companion for any photographer. The screen is brighter than ever, and with a 1650:1 contrast ratio and coverage of 100% sRGB and 94% DCI P3 colour gamut will show you an excellent representation of whatever your lens has captured.

A subtle anti-reflective coating also helps to keep things clear when working in bright lighting. Plus it can be configured with a 4K Ultra HD+ monitor (3840x2400) to really pick up every little thing when you're diving deep into the pixels you're working on.

The InfinityEdge screen means there's very little bezel, helping the overall size of the laptop to well under the traditional space a 15-inch laptop would otherwise take up. Add up to 32GB RAM, 2TB storage and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU from Nvidia and this is a powerful workhorse in the body of a stylish performer that won't weight you down when you just want to focus on your photography.

And even if you've started before the sun and are still shooting as it sets, the battery life is rated for all day performance. That's an actual 24 hours on the Full HD+ model or over 13 hours with the Ultra High Definition screen.

Eugene is also using his laptop to nerd out on the latest camera tricks and toys to experiment with, as you can see in his video above.

"I'm constantly looking at blogs, reading about stuff, learning about new ideas," says Eugene, and whether you're curled up on the couch or at your desk, the XPS 13 is a great form factor for doing the same. And the touchscreen makes it easy to get cosy and browse with just a finger.

And we want you to get creative too. Submit your own shots and Eugene will help pick a winner to receive an amazing limited edition print of their own image direct from Eugene's Aquabump's gallery in Bondi.



To get in on that action, submit your photo entry to our Dell XPS competition open from 20 July until 16 August to be in the running to have your very own limited edition Aquabumps print.