Dell Changemakers: driving impact from remote locations

We have been reminded of the things we care about the most, and we have been discovering how valuable the digital has become to enable our most human needs – friendship, connection, comfort.

As we have explored these tools, many companies have stepped up to ensure that we can make the most of their potential for more than just a traditional 30-day trial period. We've seen full featured services offered for three months and more, as well as new tutorials and even free hardware being offered to help people connect to the full extend possible within any given tool.

On one hand, this is a great promotional opportunity for companies to show off what their products can do. But this is corporate citizenship at its most balanced. We get something of real value, that lasts long enough to make it worth the investment in learning to use it well, and the company potentially shows people why they should stick around when the crisis is over. It's the perfect chance to "show don't tell" and let the product speak for itself in the service of doing genuine good.

Investing in solutions

The impact of big business and charity to help keep the world turning cannot be understated. Help for disadvantaged communities and for health initiatives is critical in this moment, and many great efforts are underway to try to stop worst case scenarios from occurring.

Amongst the many intiatives out there, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is just one example, providing US$100 million in support for COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe. US$20 million in support of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to identify treatments and speed their development. A further US$80 million will go to community efforts to support healthcare, education, and nonprofit work in this critical time, plus other initiatives to support small businesses, gig workers and microentrepreneurs through such a difficult moment.

School support

Schools have had dedicated tools available for many years, and many schools have worked closely with Microsoft, Google, Apple and other specialists to deliver great online learning experiences based on the tools they already had access to. But not every school was well digitally enabled, and so other tools offered special deals to help get education environments up and running as quickly as possible.

Collaboration tools like the gaming-centric Discord and the business-centric Slack offered up tutorials and templates to help people learn quickly and get structure in place to guide users to solve their needs fast.

Even many hardware providers have stepped up to help schools in interesting new ones. One example is Australia's own Rode Microphones is a world leader in excellent microphone and audio technology, and its Rodecaster podcasting desk is known to be best-in-class. Rode announced it would donate $2M worth of equipment to NSW schools to help teachers produce quality content for remote students as effectively as possible.

Games as a social space

Videogames have often been labelled a distraction, but at a time when we cannot be together in person their power as a social connector has become more obvious to the doubters. Teenagers have already known this well, and games like Minecraft and Fortnite have become as much a social environment to spend time with friends as they are a space for challenges and competition.

One surprising leap has been seeing traditional sports stars participating in online tournaments based on the sports they play. The NBA, European soccer clubs, and the Australian V8 Supercars have all held tournaments pitting their stars against each other in the digital realm. And it's given sports fans exciting entertainment to watch as their favourite athletes compete - albeit in a different way.

One big new Australian videogame business launched just days before the coronavirus lockdown began and had to close its doors almost as soon as they'd opened them. Fortress Melbourne is an esports bar and gaming venue in the heart of the Melbourne CBD, with an Alienware Arena esports stadium ready for live audience action - just as soon as the action can return.

While it was a bitter pill for the venue, its CEO Jon Satterley says their driving concept - to give gamers a home in the real world - has seen them push to create similar experiences online to further build the community they hope to see again soon in their venue when the crisis is over.

"We spent three years cannonballing toward getting the venue open only to have to shut down four days after that event," says Satterley. "We've always felt that a sense of community was at the heart of Fortress and that is no different in the lockdown."

He says even just those few days saw a tremendous level of support from gamers in Melbourne, but also from around the country. And so creating new online Fortress community events has seen them reach more of those eager to feel they're a part of the club.

"We have launched Monday Trivia which has been a real laugh and provides a light-hearted gathering for people," says Satterley. "We have got more events and products launching online, all will be related to events we will be operating from the venue once we are open again. We are loving the idea that online versions of events will become part of live venue experiences and tie nationwide participation back into the 'mothership'."

People crave social experiences, and no doubt people are dreaming of the day we all get to stand together in crowded venues and enjoy each others company once more. For now, it's exciting to see new ideas emerge that create new ways for us to connect with each other, and reshape the way we connect in the real world with a mix of present and remote communities when things reopen in the future.

