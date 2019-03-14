Honor's latest handset, the View 20, made a big impression at the launch event in Paris earlier this year and at CES 2019. With it's visually impressive design, larger than life screen and incredible 48MP camera we were excited to learn more.
In the latest installment of our Adventures with Honor series we delve into some of the features, putting it to the test at the beautiful Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour.
You can find CNET's review of the Honor View 20 here or find out more at Honor.com.
The Matrix remembered at 20: Keanu classic or cyberpunk snooze?: Two decades on, share your own memories of the 1999 sci-fi action movie.
Captain Marvel a soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff: The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero tropes in the best possible way.