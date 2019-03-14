Honor's latest handset, the View 20, made a big impression at the launch event in Paris earlier this year and at CES 2019. With it's visually impressive design, larger than life screen and incredible 48MP camera we were excited to learn more.

In the latest installment of our Adventures with Honor series we delve into some of the features, putting it to the test at the beautiful Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour.

You can find CNET's review of the Honor View 20 here or find out more at Honor.com.