As the beating heart of the OnePlus 6, the Snapdragon 845 is responsible for providing the phone's raw computational power, but it does a lot more besides. Read on and find out all the ways it makes a difference.

1) So much speed

We can shout about the Snapdragon 845 rocking eight Kryo 385 processing cores, running at speeds of up to 2.8GHz until we're blue in the face, but what does that mean in the real world? Well, it means you can expect apps to open up quicker, complex and demanding apps to run more smoothly and your general OnePlus 6 experience to be slick, speedy and lag-free.

The Snapdragon's 'go fast' philosophy extends to its data connectivity too, with gigabit LTE providing super-fast 4G mobile internet access where available. That means no frustrating video buffering for Netflix or YouTube, and huge apps and files downloading in moments.

2) Eye-popping graphics

Great news for gamers: the Snapdragon 845 packs an integrated Adreno 630 graphics processing unit that is 30% faster than the one on Qualcomm's previous flagship chip, the Snapdragon 835. It means that on the OnePlus 6 even the most graphically intensive games run like greased lightning, as well as being jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

3) Longer-lasting battery

Both the Snapdragon 845's octa-core processor and its Adreno GPU have been optimised for power efficiency, so despite their blinding speed, they put less strain on the OnePlus 6's battery. That means powerful performance that lasts all day, rather than you frantically hunting for a wall socket come mid-afternoon.

4) Smarter snaps

It's not just processing and battery performance that get a boost courtesy of the Snapdragon 845. The chip includes its own Spectra 280 image signal processor, which takes the OnePlus 6's camera to new heights. Improved HDR brings out more details from darker areas of your photos, and you can capture detailed HD video at speeds of 240 fps (at 1080 p resolution) or 480 fps (at 720 p resolution) for beautiful, butter-smooth slow-mo playback.

5) Clever connectivity

Qualcomm has included the latest 5.0 version of Bluetooth on the Snapdragon 845, which is able to connect to multiple devices instead of just one wirelessly. Not only does that mean you can hook the OnePlus 6 up with several Bluetooth speakers for a bigger home listening party, but also that true wireless headphones get a battery life boost of up to 50% – because the phone can connect to both headphones at once, one of the headphones doesn't have to act as a "master" for the other. It's smart, useful stuff.

