Bluetti electrifies CES 2022 with 3 big reveals

CES 2022 reflected all the uncertainty playing out in the broader world, with exhibitors and attendees alike working hard to ensure safety while celebrating the excitement and hope of futuristic tech.

Bluetti was no exception, debuting three impressively advanced products at this year's show.

Bluetti products are affordable, portable, and modular, so you can use them for everything from a weekend camping trip to a whole-house power supply.

Most portable power enthusiasts were waiting for news of the hotly anticipated APEX (AC500) model, and its specifications do not disappoint. But Bluetti generated even more excitement with its first sodium-ion battery power station and its smallest-ever compact power solution. Combining solar panels with fast-charging features and modular capacity, Bluetti continues to delivery smarter power solutions for home and outdoor use.

Sodium-ion: The answer to winter temps

The Bluetti NA300 is the first sodium-ion solar generator in the world. Together with its B480 battery pack, the NA300 was unveiled at CES 2022.

The NA300 and B480 inherit all the style and design features of their predecessor, the EP500 Pro, including four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port. With a built-in 3,000W pure sine wave inverter, this power station can run most household electrical appliances.

The NA300 blows past the EP500 Pro's 2,400W solar input to 3,000W. It can charge from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes, with 6,000W AC + PV (solar) dual charging.

The limitations of first-generation sodium-ion technology cap the NA300's capacity at 3,000Wh, which represents a dropoff from the EP500. But with two B480 battery modules (at 4,800Wh each), you end up with a total capacity of 12,600Wh, which is enough to sustain a family's electricity demands for up to a week in grid failures or natural disasters when recharged by solar panels.

Sodium ion technology delivers benefits in terms of cost, low-temperature performance, and fast charging, thanks to its chemical characteristics. In low-temperature environments of -20°C (-4℉), Bluetti sodium-ion battery packs have 85% capacity retention and system integration efficiency of over 80%, making them uniquely suited for winter weather and colder areas.

AC500, the APEX of power

The Bluetti AC500 represents two years of development and iteration, with a groundbreaking, 5,000-watt pure sine wave inverter, the most powerful inverter that Bluetti has ever shipped. Like its AC300 predecessor, the APEX is a modular solar battery system, compatible with new B301 and older B300 battery modules.

The AC500 accepts up to six B301 batteries. At 3,072Wh per pack, it can deliver a whopping 18,432Wh. With simultaneous AC and solar charging, it can take up to 8000W of input for fast, reliable charging.

EB3A: Tiny yet mighty

Another standout product in the Bluetti CES booth is the compact EB3A. Booth staffers said the "A" stands for "advanced." With a 600W pure sine wave inverter and 268Wh battery pack, the ultra-portable EB3A takes up to 200 watts of solar input, and it's the first model in the sub-3000Wh range that doesn't need a bulky power brick to charge. In fact, with one cable, the EB3A can charge from 0% to 80% in only 20 minutes!

This kind of portable solar power is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who are looking to charge their phones, laptops, drones, coffeemakers, and more. With the EB3A, Bluetti is setting a new standard for versatile and affordable compact power stations.

To learn more about these and all of Bluetti's industry-leading products, visit www.bluettipower.com.