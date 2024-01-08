Blue Apron Expands Into Pre-Made Meals for 2024

If your goal is to eat healthier this year, but you don't want to deal with the hassle of cooking, Blue Apron has you covered.

The company's new Prepared & Ready line offers pre-made, non-frozen meals delivered directly to your doorstep. With over a dozen nutritionist-approved meals to choose from, Blue Apron's latest offering appeals to those who want both quality ingredients and convenience, without breaking the bank. Learn more about Blue Apron's Prepared & Ready meals here.

CNET has previously ranked Blue Apron as one of the best-value meal kit services on the market. But with meal kits, you're still cooking the food yourself, which for some can feel like mental overload after a busy day. Blue Apron's Prepared & Ready offering features the same high-quality ingredients and flavors while also cutting out the prep component to maximize flexibility.

Make your health goals easier to reach

Year after year, health and wellness goals consistently top lists of the most popular new year's resolutions. But starting a new healthy habit can feel challenging at first, particularly during the winter months. Adults go back to work, the kids go back to school and it's also the coldest, darkest time of year, which can be challenging for motivation.

To offset some of the cognitive dissonance that often comes with cultivating healthy habits, look for ways to make your efforts easier and more enjoyable. Blue Apron's Prepared & Ready option aims to deliver on both in a way that provides both variety and palatable pricing – without sacrificing on flavor.

The signature sauces and seasonal produce selections are the result of a chef-prepared menu, which includes options for vegetarians and carb-conscious eaters. Other categories include meals that have over 30 grams of protein and meals with portion sizes under 600 calories. Meals start at $13.49 per serving, and the company plans to expand categories and recipe offerings throughout the year.

Try Blue Apron's Prepared & Ready line for yourself

If you're looking for pre-made healthy meals from a trusted brand – with ingredients you recognize and can actually pronounce – Blue Apron's newest option might be the perfect fit for you. Learn more about Blue Apron's pre-made, non-frozen Prepared & Ready line by clicking here.