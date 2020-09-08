So what looks the most interesting on the third biggest app store around? We've pulled together some great picks from across business, pleasure, lifestyle, fitness, and creativity to get you started.



You can explore plenty more yourself by checking out the AppGallery online.

Explore

Here WeGo

Navigation / Free

Here WeGo is a navigation app that's entirely free and it's appealingly straightforward to use. You simply tap on the part of the map you want to go and specify the kind of directions you're looking for.

SkyScanner

Travel / Free

SkyScanner's top reputation is well-earned. Regardless of whether you're looking to compare flights, car rental services, or accommodation options, the app features a solid user interface that makes it easy to find the best deals for your next holiday. The app lets you filter results by cost, speed, quality of service, and even Co2 emissions.

Canva

Productivity / Free with ads

Canva is an easy to learn creative design app, loaded with assets and templates and designed with mobile users in mind. For graphics, logos, and even video, it doesn't just give you the tools, it teaches you how to make the most of them. If you need to throw together some social media friendly notices or promotions at short notice, Canva is a must-have.

Adidas Running

Fitness / Free with in-app purchases

The online leaderboards, challenges, and communities found in the Adidas Running app make working out feel like less of a solo sprint. Alongside fitness tracking features and perks like voice coaching, the app also offers regular reminders for when you should replace your running shoes and will occasionally offer a discount on your next set of kicks.

Memrise

Languages / Free with in-app purchases

Memrise is easy to recommend to those looking to pick up a few phrases and start learning a second language. It touts offline support, exclusive video content by native speakers plus smart recording features designed to help you improve your pronunciation.

Huawei Store

Shopping / Free

Whether it's your next phone upgrade or a new watch or laptop, grab the Huawei Store app to keep up with all the latest news and releases from Huawei. The Store app also includes chat support and exclusive offers, as well as access to the Huawei user community, with competitions and events. A must have for every Huawei device owner.





Play

Epic Games

Games / Free with in-app purchases

If you're eager to drop into a few matches of Fortnite while on the go, this is one app you'll want to download sooner rather than later. The Epic Games app acts as a launcher for both Epic's popular battle royale and their less well-known hero collection RPG Battle Breakers.

Flashscore

Sports / Free with ads

If you're a sports fanatic, regardless of which sport that may be, Flashscore can save you a lot of time when catching up on what's been happening. The app lets you track multiple teams across many different sports. You can also keep tabs on matches around the world as they happen with live notifications, scores and even commentary.

VLC Media Player for Android

Entertainment / Free

Like the popular open source desktop app, VLC Media Player for Android will play nice with ubiquitous file formats like MP4 and MKV as well as less common formats like FLAC and Ogg. The ad-free media player also boasts Chromecast and subtitle support, instant aspect-ratio adjustment plus equalizers and filters for audio playback.

Work

DearTranslate

Translation / Free

DearTranslate is one of the better translation apps on Huawei's AppGallery. And it's free! It plays nice with 107 different languages and supports text, voice, and image translation. It can even translate content in other apps via screen capture.

Dual Space

Messaging / Free with in-app purchases

If you use multiple accounts for the same social media network, Dual Space makes the juggling act of managing them a little more manageable. The usual suspects - Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Line - are all supported and, once properly set up, Dual Space lets you snap between your private and public personas at the press of a button.

CamScanner

Productivity / Free with in-app purchases

CamScanner lets you quickly and easily turn physical documents into digital PDF files using your smartphone. While some other camera apps offer similar support for document scanning, the smart cropping and seamless digital enhancement features found here usually save you time and leave you with better results.

Telegram

Messaging / Free

Although it lacks the robust features of something like WeChat and the total anonymity of something like Signal, Telegram is a great middle ground messaging app. It features cross-device chat synchronisation, a lightning fast user experience, plus support for encrypted chat when you need it.

Moovit

Navigation / Free with in-app purchases

If you find the modern maps apps a tad overwhelming to deal with and mostly rely on public transport, you might find Moovit to be a compelling alternative. This app makes it easy to plan ahead by comparing bus routes, train trips, and even strives to offer public transport advice for users with a variety of disabilities.

