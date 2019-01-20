Smartphone maker Honor is kicking off 2019 with a bang. While last year the company was wowing reviewers and consumers alike with its blend of eye-opening design and cutting-edge technology, the launch of the Honor View20 will push all that to a whole new level.

Set to be officially launched in Paris on January 22 the View20 is the latest pack-leading flagship from Honor. The 6.4-inch All-View display is an almost 100% full screen experience thanks to the innovative "in-screen" placement of the 25MP front camera.

And speaking of the cameras, the Honor View20 features a world-first 48MP rear camera, packed with AI technology to ensure your photos are better than ever. The 3D camera can sense depth in images, while the Kirin 980 AU chipset has a dual NPU which processes your images using a powerful AI algorithm optimising the quality of the shot, all in the blink of an eye.

If that sounds intense, it is -- but you don't need to worry because the Honor View20 using a liquid cooling system so your phone stays cool, calm and collected no matter what it's doing.

What to know more? You can watch the livestream of the not-to-be-missed Honor View20 launch event right here on January 22,