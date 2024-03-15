8 Tips to Boost Your Work-From-Home Productivity

Since the arrival of COVID-19, many people now either work remotely or work in a hybrid setting. Working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and maintaining your productivity when surrounded by distractions can be tricky.

The gut instinct is to work harder to get it all done. But hard work isn't always the solution. Taking frequent breaks, breaking up tasks into smaller chunks and cultivating a pleasurable work environment can boost your productivity by a healthy margin.

Here are 8 valuable tips to help you remain productive during your work hours.

Set SMART Goals

Set goals that are easy to measure and easy to follow.

One popular approach is to set SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timely. Personalized and well-defined goals prevent you from simply drifting through tasks and keep you focused.

When you set a goal that challenges you but is still within your reach, it suddenly becomes an exciting milestone to work towards.

Stick to the 2-Minute Rule

Letting tasks pile up is one of the most common ways people find themselves overwhelmed at the end of a busy week. The 2-minute rule is a productivity tip that helps you tackle your tasks one step at a time by ensuring smaller tasks aren't left for later.

The rule is simple: If any task will take 2 minutes or less to complete, do it right away. In addition to clearing up your to-do list, you'll save a ton of mental energy by not having to remember all those tiny tasks. Whether it's responding to an email, jotting down something important or even just tidying up, avoid leaving 2-minute tasks for later.

Bigger Screen Space Equals Better Productivity

A larger screen offers numerous productivity advantages by enabling users to view more information at once. This size also reduces eye strain by minimizing the need for constant scanning back and forth. The 24.5-inch monitor size equipped on MSI's Pro MP251 is considered optimal because of its balance between ample multitasking space and a comfortable viewing distance.

There are also curved monitor options that provide a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience. The curvature aligns with the natural curve of the human eye, potentially reducing distortion and enhancing clarity at the screen's edges.

Create a Dedicated Workspace

Creating a dedicated workspace is especially important in a home office setting. Now that many of us work from home, it's important not to lose. A dedicated workspace helps put you into a work mindset when you sit down, which helps you get things done.

Ensure that you don't compromise your posture, health and eyesight when optimizing productivity. MSI has a "Spark Your Productivity" collection to give you inspiration.

Eliminate and Minimize Distractions

With various apps constantly pinging us with notifications, it's safe to say that distractions are always within arm's reach.

Identify your primary source of distractions and minimize them during your productive time to get work done. Eliminate things that interrupt your flow to ensure you're more productive. This helps you reach your goals faster and free up more time for leisure.

Maintain a Clutter-Free and Wire-Free Workspace

Clearing up your workspace and ridding it of clutter can significantly impact your attitude when you sit down to work. However, if you need to accommodate a work laptop, your own desktop and maybe even a gaming console, wire management can quickly become a pain.

A monitor with a built-in KVM switch like MSI's Modern MD272QXP Business Monitor reduces the number of input devices you need to control all your devices. It allows you to plug your peripherals into your monitor directly, then control any devices connected to that monitor. In addition to the productivity boost you get from a clutter-free workspace, you can also enjoy a minimal work setup that looks aesthetically pleasing when you sit down to work.

Get Your Hardware to Focus on What You Need

You're more productive when you focus on a single task, and your PC is too. Applications like MSI Center have built-in tools to help your hardware focus on the task at hand, freeing up resources to maximize performance for whatever you're trying to do. It means less time spent waiting around for things to open or process, helping you get the job done.

Minimize Blue Light Exposure

The blue light emitted by monitors can adversely affect our eyes. Extended exposure may lead to digital eye strain, disturbance in sleep patterns and an elevated risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Fortunately, there are several measures to safeguard our eyes from blue light. These include limiting screen time, opting for MSI All-in-One PCs or monitors equipped with less blue light technology or wearing blue light filtering glasses. By adopting these simple practices, we can minimize exposure to blue light and contribute to the protection of our eyes from potential harm. Explore MSI's Business and Productivity monitors to learn more.