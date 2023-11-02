7 Highly Giftable Ring Products Perfect for the Holiday Season (And All Year Long)

Ring products make it easy to know what's happening at home. This is especially true during the busy holiday season, in which many households see an influx of both package deliveries and visitors.

Why not also give the gift of convenience to loved ones this year? Since Ring devices are something your friend or family member will appreciate year-round, they make great gifts, too. Whether you're treating yourself or someone else, the following Ring products will give you a great bang for your buck.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) includes HD video quality, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion notifications that alert you when the doorbell is pressed or someone approaches. All of these features can be managed from your phone or tablet so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. Conveniently invite your holiday party guests in directly from your phone while you're finalizing the snack tray. Ring Video Doorbell works on any home, and is easy to install. $99.99 at Ring

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus If you want to see more of your doorstep or front porch on video, Battery Doorbell Plus offers a Head-to-Toe field of view. In addition to all the features mentioned in Ring Video Doorbell, Battery Doorbell Plus provides HD+ video in 1536p, giving you a higher-quality picture, and the battery pack is removable for easy charging. Battery Doorbell Plus comes with interchangeable faceplates, and a corner kit is also included if you'd prefer to mount your doorbell at an angle to get a better view. $179.99 at Ring

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro Security is something you're thinking about all the time, but especially during the holiday season. Ring's Stick Up Cam Pro uses 3D Motion Detection to see the path someone took in your yard or an overhead map view of your property, thanks to its built-in radar technology. The camera is also water-resistant, making it a great option for outdoor placement. Stick Up Cam Pro is wire-free, making it easy to mount indoors or outdoors, and has a separate camera mount if you want a more permanent solution. $179.99 at Ring

Ring Alarm Kit Ring's Alarm Kit makes a great gift and brings added peace of mind for renters or owners in dwellings of any size. The systems are easy to install (no required tools), and are also easy to dismount and take with you when you move. Ring Alarm Kits come with several door and window sensors–the exact number depends on what size Alarm Kit you buy–and all Alarm Kits include a Keypad for easy integration and management. Your Keypad "chirps" when a door or window opens or motion is detected. If you purchase a Ring Protect subscription (sold separately), you can also arm or disarm the system from the Ring App. $199.99 at Ring

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Floodlight Cam Wired Plus offers two motion-activated LED floodlights, HD video, Two-Way Talk, and a security siren you can sound remotely from your phone if someone other than Santa is jiggling the door handles. They're a great option for watching over a car in the driveway (or all your holiday party guests' vehicles when they come over for the festivities), and the motion zones can be customized on Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, easily illuminating larger outdoor areas no matter the shape of your driveway or yard. You'll be able to see, hear and speak to anyone on camera from the Ring App, and it's helpful to keep things bright during the colder months of the year in which nights get longer. $169.99 at Ring

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Spotlight Cam Plus includes Color Night Vision and customizable motion detection, along with two motion-activated LED spotlights to help you see clear and bright, day or night. The more compact device still packs a punch with HD video, Two-Way Talk and a security siren. When you connect Spotlight Cam Plus to the Ring App, you'll have the option to receive real-time notifications, and you can also customize your feed with Privacy Zones, blocking out areas such as the neighbor's yard to protect their privacy. Spotlight Cam Plus is ideal for smaller outdoor areas, such as a side yard or porch, and installation is a breeze. $169.99 at Ring

Ring Indoor Cam Ring's Indoor Cam is a great option for keeping an eye on pets (and letting them know you'll be home soon) while you're out holiday shopping. It's a plug-in device, so you'll want to keep it near a power source. Indoor Cam comes with a removable Privacy Cover that swivels over the camera lens and microphone with just one turn, making it easy to turn off audio and video if you're already at home and want some privacy. Get all of Ring's signature features in one compact device that can easily fit on a shelf or be mounted with the included camera mount. $59.99 at Ring