4 Habits That Could Be Ruining Your Laptop

If you're like most people, your laptop is part of your daily routine, accompanying you while you work or study - even while you eat. Although most laptops can withstand normal wear and tear, they're still delicate devices made with sensitive technology. Even if you only use your laptop for light internet browsing, your day-to-day habits may be causing its hardware and software to deteriorate.

Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to keep your device humming along for years. And if you run into problems anyway, Asurion can help you both diagnose them painlessly and minimize repair costs. Asurion coverage is often bundled with a device purchase, but you can also pick up coverage separately with Asurion's Phone Protect plan for $4.99 per month or its HomeDevice Protect plan for $11.99 per month, both offered in partnership with CNET.

Here are four common habits that may be ruining your laptop and how to avoid them.

Dust, dirt and grime buildup

Laptops can go to some filthy places, often moving from dirty backpacks and bags to dusty desks and vice versa. Many of us also eat our meals and snacks while we work. All of this can lead to buildup of bacteria, debris and gunk and cause problems, particularly if this grime blocks your laptop's ventilation system and leads to overheating.

Giving your laptop a regular all-over cleaning will keep it running smoothly and prolong its life. It only takes a few minutes and can be done with supplies you probably already have around the house. Always power your laptop off and disconnect the charger and any cables before you begin cleaning. (If the battery detaches, remove that as well.)

Using a can of compressed air, spray between each row of keys to dislodge dust trapped inside. Spray into the ports and any vents on the side or back of the laptop's casing, which are often magnets for dust bunnies. It may help to hold the laptop at an angle - carefully! - to allow dust and debris to escape.

Next, mix a couple drops of dish soap like Dawn with several cups of warm water, then wet a lint-free cloth in the solution and wring it out well, as it's important not to allow any liquid to drip into the body of the laptop. Gently wipe down the keys and panels. Isopropyl rubbing alcohol also works well because it dries quickly and removes the oily residue left behind by your fingers and palms. Wipe these areas again with a dry cloth.

The same dish-soap solution can be used on the display if water isn't enough to remove spots and stains. You can also use a cleaning agent designed for LCD screens, but don't use glass cleaner - it's too harsh for LCDs - and always spray the solution onto a microfiber cloth, never directly onto the display.

Basak Gurbuz Derman / Moment / Getty

Port damage

Chargers, hard drives, monitors, external keyboards and all kinds of essential devices all rely on port connections. Dirt, dust and grime can collect in ports, degrading their delicate pins over time or even blocking connections. When you clean your laptop, or if a port doesn't seem to be working, examine ports carefully and make sure they are free of debris.

Physical stress can also wreck your ports. Cables that are pulled taut or bent at sharp angles put pressure on the connecting hardware, potentially causing it to fail. That also puts stress on the wires in your charger and USB cables, though cables are typically less expensive to replace.

Make sure your laptop is positioned so that your charger and cables connect comfortably, without being stretched or forced. Cables and devices should connect at an even level, without pulling upward or downward. If you're using your laptop on an uneven surface like your lap, make sure to remove protruding devices like USB flash drives that might get bent and damage either the device or the port they're plugged into. Connect and disconnect your cables with care.

Igor Emmerich / Getty

Unprotected web browsing

Even if you're just using your laptop for casual web browsing, malware is a major threat to both your data privacy and device functionality. You can download malware accidentally by clicking on a pop-up window from a dangerous website or a link in a phishing email. Look before you click: If a website has a strange URL or a link is sent from an odd or unfamiliar email address, it may be dangerous even if it's disguised as something legitimate. A high-quality antivirus program will scan your downloads to catch these attacks before they hit your system.

Leaving your personal information exposed online can also invite threats to your system. Password managers are a must for maintaining varied, secure passwords for different websites without having to keep track of them all, and they're easy to set up. Consider also enabling two-factor authentication on important websites and apps.

Skipping software updates

It's tempting to skip software updates - they always seem to be popping up at the worst possible moment - but letting updates lapse can leave you vulnerable to online threats and wreak havoc on your laptop.

Software updates are your first line of defense against cyberattacks. As software developers discover bugs and weaknesses in their code, they race to fix them before they are exploited. They then push out an update that addresses the issue and keeps your laptop safe.

The easiest way to make sure your apps and operating system are up to date is to install updates immediately when they are released. Most software notifies you when a software update is available; resist the temptation to click "remind me later."

Major operating system updates are slightly more inconvenient because they take longer and require backups. Pick a time you won't be using your laptop and block off at least an hour for the update to download and install.

Start protecting your devices today

Normal wear and tear can tank your laptop, and accidents happen. Device protection ensures that these setbacks don't snowball into major tech hiccups. With Asurion protection plans like the Phone Protect plan for $4.99 per month and the HomeDevice Protect plan for $11.99 per month, you can have peace of mind knowing your laptop is covered when life happens.