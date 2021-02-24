Winning the Stream Game with 1 GIG

This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of Red Ventures’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

Limited availability. May not be available in every area. Go to www.att.com/getfiber to check availability.





Millions of video game enthusiasts are tuning into game streams every day. These aren't TV series or movies or even YouTubers sharing their DIY reality shows -- they're just popular gamers broadcasting their play with running commentary.

According to our sister site, Gamespot, YouTube Gaming reported 100 billion hours of game streams watched in 2020. Twitch, another popular platform, averages around 1.5 billion hours watched per month.

In our next installment of the Fiber Family series, we imagine that the kids in the family are popular game streamers who are known to their adoring fans as FiberDoll and FiberFace. In this 'behind the scenes' video, they show us all the equipment and technology that help create a winning stream.





1. PC

A gaming computer needs sufficient graphics and processing power to render fast-moving game action without skipping frames or sacrificing resolution. When you're playing against others online, the internet connection becomes the next critical component to ensuring smooth and lag-free gameplay. We'll talk more about that soon.





2. Headset / microphone

Gamers are often talking to teammates and opponents in real time as they're blasting away or exploring new worlds. In a stream setup, the gamer is addressing the audience, so a high-quality headset or dedicated microphone is key.





3. Webcam with ring light

'Professional' streamers know that it's not enough to play well; they have to look great at the same time. That means not relying on their computer's built-in webcam, but accessorizing with a high-resolution camera. Some models feature auto-focus and built-in ring lights, so the gamer is lit properly and not shrouded in darkness, even if the rest of the environment is dim.





4. High-speed internet

Online, high-resolution, multiplayer gaming requires a robust internet connection. Turning those game visuals around and broadcasting them, along with audio and webcam video, requires a robust upload capability in addition to download. That's where 1 GIG Internet with AT&T Fiber can make a huge difference.





With high-bandwidth service from AT&T, 12 or more devices1 can share the connection at the same time. 1 GIG Internet delivers consistent performance and superlative upload speeds.

For video gamers, connection lag means the difference between satisfying and responsive play and hiccup-filled frustration. They'll push a button on their controller, but the command doesn't register immediately on the game server, so the player may find the game 'losing' or skipping moves that they've entered, or worse, they may find that opponents have made moves they couldn't see or react to. With 1 GIG Internet, latency is an ultra-low 11 milliseconds, so the connection won't get in the way of smooth play.2

For a family where mom and dad may be working from home and streaming entertainment, kids are attending remote classes, and gaming influencers are building their fan base, high-bandwidth, high-speed internet can ensure that everyone enjoys today's most immersive experiences and tomorrow's even more-advanced tech innovations.

To learn more about 1 GIG Internet with AT&T Fiber, visit www.att.com/getfiber.





[DISCLAIMERS]

1. Number of devices depends on screen size/ resolution.

2. Other factors besides network latency may impact game lag; individual results will vary.