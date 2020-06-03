This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

Legend has it that, back in the 80s, tech experts said that 640KB of computer memory would be enough for any home user in the foreseeable future. We all know that today's computer hard drives ship with at least 500GB, which is roughly 500 million KB.

The same kind of principle applies to home internet. “I really think we can get by with less internet,” said no one, ever. That’s why AT&T offers 1 GIG fiber optic internet service1, delivering a 1,000 megabits-per-second connection2 reliably and consistently for residential customers. With a 100 percent fiber network, AT&T can deliver consistently fast internet speeds and more bandwidth even at peak times, which is what’s needed to handle a home full of devices and multiple users who are connecting at the same time.

photography by fizkes

Building your stream house

How many connected devices are running in your home at any given time? A conservative estimate would include three or four smartphones, one or two tablets, and at least two smart TVs. Add a smart speaker voice assistant, a connected doorbell or camera, a smart thermostat, a laptop, and a gaming console, and you're approaching an even dozen.

As the number of devices grows, the amount of internet bandwidth they require grows as well. Even if a smart thermostat doesn't use that much bandwidth, video streams do. Leichtman Research found recently that 74 percent of all US households subscribe to at least one video-on-demand service, such as Netflix or Hulu, and more than half use two or more. The challenge for folks with lower bandwidth internet connections comes when several of streams or other activities are going on at once. If three household members want to watch Ultra HD videos at the same time, for example, bandwidth requirements may go up. If mom is uploading a large file for work while her daughter is gaming and her son is streaming an HD movie, dad may experience a delay asking the smart speaker to play his favorite workout tunes.





Entering the 1 GIG era

photography by PeopleImages

Homeowners that want to support all of their smart devices, plus stream high-quality video, plus work from home, will love 1 GIG Internet powered by AT&T Fiber. The service delivers a reliable, 1,000 Mbps2 connection (max speed and max bandwidth) for an amazing price of $39.99 per month3 for 12 months when bundled, plus taxes and equipment fees.

What does 1 GIG mean for the average home user? It means that smart home devices don't have to compete with video streams and gaming systems for limited bandwidth. Households equipped with 1 GIG internet with AT&T Fiber can enjoy:

Upload speeds that are 20X faster than cable 4

Streaming, working, and gaming on 12 or more devices 5

Virtually lag-free gaming with ultra-low latency (ping under 11 ms) 6

Downloading a 1GB file in less than 10 seconds 7

Downloading a 90-minute HD movie in less than 7 seconds 7

Uploading HD video and photos in seconds

Streaming 4K / Ultra-HD videos on three devices5

The important takeaway is that fiber internet service is a smart way to ensure that your smart home will be ready for bandwidth demands today and in the future.





TV that's optimized for the internet

Another valuable service that AT&T launched this spring is AT&T TV. As an affordable and feature-rich alternative to traditional cable packages, AT&T TV delivers all your favorite entertainment together in one place, including live TV along with access to over 55,000 on-demand movies and shows (with the ULTIMATE Package), access to premium networks, and app-based streaming services like Netflix and Pandora from one deviceb. No more switching inputs or devices to access all your favorites. The benefits of AT&T TV include:

Live TV and breaking news, on-demand, Cloud DVR, access to premium channels like HBO 8b

Access to more than 5,000 popular apps – from sports and movies to music and games -- on Google Play e

Voice remote complete with Google Assistant, so you can search for entertainment, control your TV and smart home devices, and more ec

Record 500 hours to your Cloud DVR a and access on the go f with unlimited simultaneous recordings a

and access on the go with unlimited simultaneous recordings Plug in and watch with easy self-set-up. No satellite dish, no cable box, and no appointments necessary.

Once again, it's clear that AT&T is at the forefront of future-proof entertainment and internet services, bringing fiber speeds1 and versatile TV options to residential customers who want to make the most of their home technology.

To learn more about AT&T 1 GIG Internet and AT&T TV, please visit att.com/bundle.

photography by mactrunk

