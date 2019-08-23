This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

It's easy to take for granted just how much computers have changed over the last ten or twenty years. Laptops over an inch thick are an increasingly rare sight, displays have ballooned to thousands of pixels in resolution, and a CPU from 2019 makes an early Pentium chip look like an abacus.

So we thought we'd take a chance to walk backwards through time and take a look at how some of your favorite computing activities might have looked like over the last few decades. We've used the Razer Blade Stealth, an impressive Ultrabook with options for Nvidia dedicated graphics, as a comparison point for some of the biggest differences.

2009 - Gaming

While it may not always feel like it, gaming performance and graphics have come a long way in just ten years. In fact, in 2009, games like Minecraft, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the original Borderlands were captivating our attention. Well, we might still be playing basically the same games, but the hardware has changed substantially.

Back then, Radeon GPUs were still a product of ATI, and gaming laptops were exclusively chunky, black machines with jagged edges and bright red highlights. The Razer Blade Stealth, on the other hand, has an Nvidia GeForce MX150, a lightweight card that lets you tackle modern games without draining your battery life.

It isn't just power, either. The Razer Blade Stealth is just slightly over half an inch thick, a far cry from the inch thick beasts that powered portable gaming in the late 2000's. You'd also be able to keep gaming longer than your predecessors, with up to 13 hours of quoted battery life, depending on your model and what you're playing.

1999 - Video Editing

Before the dawn of YouTube in 2005 would turn every bedroom into a movie studio, it took a little more work, and horsepower, to stitch together your home movies. Adobe Premiere hadn't yet evolved into Premiere Pro, and home video enthusiasts were just getting their first taste at easy to use, compact digital camcorders. They were also editing on huge, heavy desktops. If you had a laptop at the time, it was multiple inches thick, and probably wasn't rendering your videos very fast.

For the Blade Stealth, Razer packs in a latest generation Intel Core i7 processor, which is more than capable of powering Adobe Premiere and After Effects as you work your way to Hollywood, or at least onto the Trending page. Plus, with up to 16GB of 2,133MHz RAM, and up to 512GB of blazing fast PCIe storage, you'll never have to wait around for new files to load, or worry about your media cache filling up.

It also looks great while it's working. The matte black finish helps you fit in at meetings, or while putting together your latest masterpiece on the go. Laptops from the late 90s had backlit keys, but the Razer Blade Stealth boasts full customizable RGB colors across a single zone, for a nice compromise between looks and simplicity.

1989 - Graphic design

Adobe Photoshop might be a household name now, but in the late 80s home computers were just figuring out color displays, and screen resolutions were just shy of 480p. Forget laptops, portable desktops were the size of modern towers, with keyboards and tiny displays built into the side. They had limited functionality, connectivity, and performance, but they were all regular users had access to.

In late 1989, Apple announced the Macintosh Portable, a hulking machine about the size of a modern desktop with a 640x400 black and white screen. You could fit dozens of Razer Blade Stealths into the same footprint, and you wouldn't even have to go find a plug and desk, like you do for the Macintosh Portable.

Meanwhile, even heavy duty editing and huge images look sharp and vivid on the Razer Blade Stealth, which boasts both HD and 4K options -- a level of clarity and detail that computer professionals in the late 80s could only dream of. The 1080p version of the display also boasts a quoted 100% sRGB color gamut, so you never have to worry about whether you're seeing your work properly.

We've come a long way

In just 30 years, home computers have shrunk down considerably, while power has scaled up dramatically. That brings with it a level of convenience and productivity that's leaps and bounds beyond systems of the past, and is more than the sum of the individual components that bring these systems together. Our shifting ideas about what makes a computer, and how much space one takes up, are sure to evolve in much more dramatic ways across the next 30 years.

If you don't want to wait that long, however, you can get an early taste of computing's future with the Razer Blade Stealth, available right now.