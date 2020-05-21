Maximise your digital potential in 2020 with new PC hardware

This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

Our digital lives have become the centre of our entire 2020 existence. For so many years, life through a screen has been part of everyone's daily routine, but it's been treated as secondary to the "real world". Optional, not essential.

But recent months have proven that all things digital can unite us in very real ways and help us to lead rich lives even when separated physically. With good broadband and fast PCs, we can bring ourselves together in exciting new ways.

The world is changing forever in this moment as people get used to these new ways of working and socialising. Instead of making do with an old PC, 2020 is a fantastic time to upgrade to something new that features the latest generation of Intel processors, to better embrace our digital selves, and reset our technological baseline for the road ahead.

The latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the ideal platform to tackle whatever comes next. You get support for all the latest standards, including 4K HDR imagery, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and the new Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard -- all these and more combine to help you maximise connectivity and performance whether you want it in a desktop or in a laptop.

For those searching for the perfect balance of desktop performance in a laptop form factor, features like Intel's Dynamic Tuning Technology (DTT) deliver constant optimisations to keep battery life and performance in perfect harmony.

10th Gen Intel Core processors are better at both delivering raw power to single applications with higher clock speeds than ever, while still delivering multicore excellence for managing high-performance multitasking.

Think about how our needs have changed in recent months. The need to do more than just browse the web or write some documents. The demands of live video chat on our webcams and our network connections. The desire to watch more and play more and listen more. The amount of time we're spending with our screens whether for work or relaxation. The need for peak performance has never been more important.

Embracing our digital lives is about removing as much friction as possible from how we get our ideas out of our heads and into the computer and across the network. Work on multiple screens at your desk to keep everything in the foreground, then detach instantly to work on the go on some of the thinnest, lightest laptops you've ever seen. It's all more possible than ever.

When you upgrade to the latest Intel Core processors it helps to cut out all those little moments when our flow is slowed down, or we are forced to wait for the next thing to be ready. Each moment doesn't seem like much in itself, but these interruptions add up -- and research shows we never get back to full speed with our work or our creativity when the disruption is resolved.

We're stretching ourselves more and more in this moment to get the best from our computers. Anyone who feels that desire to do more online will find so much potential in the latest desktops and laptops powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

