This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.





New year, new you? No, no. Not this time around. In 2020, our motto is new year, new budget.

We know what you're probably thinking: 'What's so revolutionary about setting a goal to spend less?' After all, it's a new year's resolution held by many. The concept is fairly straight-forward, sure, but the actual execution always proves to be trickier, especially given the litany of enticing products that dangle in front of our eyes on a daily basis.

The blueprint for cutting back, the how, is missing. While essential expenses, like rent, utilities, and medical bills, are typically fixed, the extra stuff you pay for—the streaming subscriptions, gym memberships, and more—is where we can help.

Inspired by Visible, the cell phone carrier that offers unlimited data packages on Verizon's 4G LTE network for as low as $25 a month, we've sifted through the internet and compiled a list of affordable services that'll have you spending less than $200 per month in 2020 on all the things that make you happy.





Visible is the must-try phone service for people who don't like being roped into lengthy mobile contracts or spending dough. With the company's exciting, new Party Pay plan, you and up to three of your friends can create a joint mobile plan that comes with unlimited data, calling, texting, and mobile hotspot. The best part is, you never have to wait in annoying phone store lines again. Sign up from your couch online. As an added bonus, when you purchase a phone and switch to Visible, you'll be rewarded with a Mastercard Virtual Account worth up to $200 and a free pair of Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones.





If you're feeling *bleh* about your usual gym routine, it's time to give ClassPass a spin. Attend seven classes a month for just $49—that's a $7 per value, compared to one-off exercise classes which typically cost $20-$30. So box on Monday, bike on Tuesday, and wind down with yoga on Wednesday. ClassPass has you covered. Additionally, when you enroll, you'll receive up to 9 classes for free. Referring friends will also get you more credits, so you'll be leveling up your fitness game, cheaply, in no time.





If you love going to the movies and aren't yet an AMC Stubs A-List member, it's high-time you signed up. See up to three movies per week for 20 bucks a month—that's potentially 15 movies for a grand total of $19.95. Not too shabby, especially when you consider that single movie tickets for adults total around $17 these days. Making reservations online is free, and prices won't hike up should you choose to see blockbusters in IMAX, Dolby Digital, and 3D. Last but not least, A-Listers receive 10% back on all food and beverage purchases. Now that's good value.





ICYMI, Disney launched its very own streaming service Disney Plus in early November 2019. With a seemingly infinite library that contains classic Pixar, Marvel, and Disney Channel films, it's no surprise that within 24 hours after dropping, 10 million people had already signed up. Disney Plus alone costs just $6.99, but to satisfy all of your entertainment needs, invest in the bundle, which provides access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for just $12.99 a month.





Want access to live television, without the hassle of signing a contract or having a cable box installed? Then you may have met your match with YouTube TV. For $50 a month, watch more than 70 popular TV channels, including several major news and sports networks (it's not just Hulu that has live sports), the Food Network, HGTV, and more.





Become an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber and pay just $9.99 per month for access to ad-free music that you can listen to offline. With this service, you're able to consume hands-free by asking Alexa to play your favorite songs. New users receive the first four months for $.99—a better value than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music—which offers even more wiggle room in your monthly budget.





Trade wants to help you brew coffee like a barista—without having to pay café prices. The online coffee subscription service company quizzes you on your coffee preferences, and based on your results, delivers two bags of high-quality, artisanal brews that specifically suit your tastes straight to your doorstep. Shipping is free and you get 30% off your first order.



