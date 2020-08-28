This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.





As people today are spending more time at home than ever before, it is not surprising that they are rethinking their living spaces. What used to be considered a desired option – such as a home office or gym – is now seen more as an essential aspect of the home. In fact, Boston Consulting Group found that homeowners plan to do more cooking and more working from home as they look toward the second half of 2020 and beyond.

One major takeaway of current research is that we're all learning to thrive at home and to make our living spaces smarter and more supportive of our lifestyles, with the help of technology.





Connected Appliances Throughout the Home

Smart kitchen technology is growing rapidly (around 30% per year, according to some estimates) as consumers embrace the benefits of controlling their ovens, refrigerators, and other appliances from their phones or through voice interfaces. The thrill of saying, "Alexa, tell my oven to preheat to 425" never gets old. And the ability to automate cook times and temperatures based on recipes transforms every cook into a bona-fide chef, opening a world of different cuisines and styles to every family.

Thermador is an iconic home appliance brand that is taking WiFi-enabled appliances to greater heights with the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™. The experience starts with the Thermador collection of superior cooktops, ovens, ranges, dishwashers, ventilation, refrigeration, and coffee makers. The Home Connect app ties all of these appliances together, combining comprehensive control of cooking and cooling temperatures, notifications, and curated recipe and beverage content to deliver a unified and personalized experience.

Thermador delivers the largest collection of connected appliances, extending well beyond the kitchen. A wine preservation column in the 'grown up' game room can keep different varieties of wine at their own optimal temperatures. A built-in coffee machine in the home office or yoga studio delivers a custom-brewed espresso or green tea right when it's needed. Both will make a guest suite more comfortable and hospitable, lending an elegant touch.

The benefit of WiFi integration is that these appliances are all connected seamlessly throughout the home, to one another, and to whole-home control systems and smart devices. For instance, you can use the Home Connect app to:

Take advantage of automatic water filter re-ordering, receive open-door alerts, and adjust refrigerator/freezer temperatures

Program individual coffee orders for family and guests

Preheat the oven based on curated recipes and synchronize ventilation task lighting automatically

Chill wine in three different temperature zones and receive expert recommendations for meal pairings





A World of Culinary Expertise

Thermador has partnered with leading smart home automation providers such as Crestron, Josh.ai, URC, and others. This means Home Connect devices may be integrated from the very start of a whole-home automation project. Homeowners who are integrating smart lighting, connected HVAC, and intelligent security systems throughout their homes will be thrilled to know that Thermador products are more than just compatible; they're designed to fit smoothly into the larger ecosystem.

Home Connect also boasts an impressive list of content partners, which deliver premium recipes and expert advice for the smart homeowner:

Kitchen Stories provides an array of exceptional recipes from appetizers to entrees to desserts

Sidechef delivers cutting-edge guidance and meal ideas for busy parents

Food and Wine provides personalized content with unique wine recommendations, pairings, and ideas for entertaining

To round out the seamless experience, connected appliances are controllable through your favorite voice interface, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Josh.ai.









To discover more about the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™, visit https://www.thermador.com/us/home-connect.