This is paid content. It was written and produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive’s marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

We've officially entered a time when devices and appliances are finally learning to play nice with each other. With the help of voice activation and artificial intelligence, LG's line of smart appliances and devices – branded LG ThinQ – features full integration across the entire product suite to help you around the home in innovative ways. Here's a look at five LG ThinQ products and the four ways they can help your home run more efficiently

Do more than watch TV

There is a lot of good stuff packed into the LG C8 4K HDR Smart OLED with AI ThinQ. With Google Assistant built-in, you'll be able to control the TV with your voice through LG's Magic Remote.

For example, you can get more information about the actor in the show you're watching, check out game scores without having to change the channel, and search the weather for any location, all through your voice. LG ThinQ TVs also learn your habits and patterns to recommend movies or programs that you may like.

Listen to your favorite tracks while running your home



Like LG's AI TVs, the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ® WK9 speaker can use Google Assistant to enjoy your favorite YouTube videos and easily access resources like Google Maps or Google Photos. You'll also be able to control compatible LG ThinQ products in the home such as LG TVs and home appliances as well as other smart devices that work with Google Assistant.

Make laundry less frustrating

The LG ThinQ portfolio of products extends to the laundry room, too. The lineup includes a smart clothing refresher, washers and dryers which are all fully integrated with each other and other LG ThinQ devices.

The LG Styler ThinQ is on the top of the wish list for anyone that hates doing laundry. This is the first-of-its-kind smart wi-fi enabled clothing care system with embedded voice recognition capabilities. It refreshes clothes, bedding, pillows and more in minutes with the power of pure steam – which means no chemicals or detergents needed.

The LG Styler ThinQ's TrueSteam technology features a deep-penetrating steam that helps reduce wrinkles in clothes and eliminates unpleasant odors from smoke, sweat and food to extend the freshness of clothing between dry cleanings.

If you're the forgetful type, it also alerts you through the app when cycles finish. Plus, it can start cycles remotely from your phone or another LG ThinQ appliance, download specialized care cycles and monitor energy usage. It even works with the Google Assistant, so you can refresh with simple voice commands.

The LG TWINWash ThinQ washer and dryer are another dream come true for those that may experience some anxiety around washing clothes and choosing the right settings. Not only can they give you recommendations for which wash cycles to choose based on the clothes you're cleaning, but you will be able to get alerts when you're running low on laundry detergent using their AI smarts.

Do more than cool

The LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator lets you do much more than just cool your food. It's AI can save you money by changing the fridge's settings to save energy effortlessly. The LG InstaView refrigerator is also compatible with the LG SmartThinQ app, which allows you to create and instantly share shopping lists and upload photos between your smartphone and refrigerator. You can even use it to remotely check on the contents of your refrigerator, including what's in the door anytime, anywhere.

In addition to the fantastic AI, the fridge also has an Alexa tablet-like device on the door. With Amazon Alexa built into the fridge, you can shop for groceries, play music, check the weather, create shopping lists, manage your calendar and more via voice commands in your kitchen. It has a camera that lets you see the contents of the fridge without even opening the door.

