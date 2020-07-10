Chop, dice and save $50 on this 2-piece Zwilling knife set

Zwilling USA

If you're all stocked up on the latest gadgets and top-line cookware but still working with second-rate knives, you're doing yourself a major disservice in the kitchen. In fact, I'd wager that most chefs will tell you the sharp stuff is the most important equipment in their arsenal. So if you're looking to add a few essential kitchen knives or upgrade your current collection, this two-piece Zwilling gourmet set, which includes a 7-inch Santoku knife and 5.5-inch prep knife, is a great deal at just $70 -- and on sale now.

German knife expert Zwilling is one of the most recognizable names in the category, and its tight two-piece set is all the chopping, slicing and dicing power you'll need to tackle most kitchen jobs. The Santoku knife (normally $84) is comparable and (mostly) interchangeable with a chef's knife, but lighter and with slightly more dexterity. The dimpled blade helps food release so you can keep slicing without stopping. The 5.5-inch prep knife (normally $67) is even defter than the Santoku but sports a broadly curved blade to achieve the traditional western rocking motion when chopping vegetables. Its smaller blade size also makes it perfect for trimming fish and fatty meat or making precise cuts into avocados or radishes for a delicate salad.

These ice-hardened, high-carbon steel knives normally retail for $120, but the pair is down to just $70 during this limited-run sale. Zwilling will ship the two knives for free and offers a full money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.