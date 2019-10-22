Zuckerberg's Libra hearing in DC: How to watch

Mark Zuckerberg returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning to defend his company again.

This time, Facebook's co-founder and CEO is expected to get grilled over Libra, a cryptocurrency his company spearheaded and hopes will become a form of global digital money.

Libra, expected to launch in the first half of next year, has faced a rocky start. Critics worry it may become a channel for funding terrorism and laundering money. Several governments are concerned Facebook is using Libra to skirt regulation and create a rival currency to the dollar or yen. Earlier this month, the Libra Association, which governs the cryptocurrency, lost seven founding members, including payments powerhouses Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.

Looking to allay concerns about Libra, Zuckerberg's prepared remarks for the hearing focus on using the digital currency to help people without bank accounts, making it easier and cheaper for the so-called unbanked to transfer money. He's expected to say Facebook won't be involved in Libra's launch unless it gets US approval. Zuckerberg also is expected to push for the US to innovate with cryptocurrencies, invoking China's work as a warning. "If America doesn't lead on this, others will," he wrote.

Still, he's expected to show some self-awareness about Facebook's many controversies, including data breaches and Russian election interference.

"I believe this is something that needs to get built," Zuckerberg wrote, "but I understand we're not the ideal messenger right now. We've faced a lot of issues over the past few years, and I'm sure people wish it was anyone but Facebook putting this idea forward."

Zuckerberg's appearance in Washington comes as his social network faces criticism seemingly on all fronts. Liberals and conservatives have complained that Facebook has too much power to shape social and political discourse. Some critics, notably Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, have called for the company to be broken up. The social network also continues to reel from concerns it isn't protecting user privacy, an issue that's already led to an unprecedented $5 billion fine.

Zuckerberg's return to DC comes after he appeared before Congress last year to discuss data and privacy issues. He emerged largely unscathed from that appearance after elected officials appeared to be clueless as to how Facebook works.

Libra has been a sore spot for the world's largest social network. Regulators around the world have bristled at Facebook's plans, saying Libra could facilitate money laundering. In July, David Marcus, Facebook's blockchain boss, was summoned to testify in front of Congress about Libra.

Announced in June, Libra is a stablecoin, a form of cryptocurrency backed by other assets to prevent wild swings in value. It'll be managed by the Libra Association, a nonprofit based in Switzerland. The association initially had 28 prospective members, each of which would pony up $10 million to fund the project and run nodes on the network powering the coin.

As criticism of the project grew, however, some of Libra's most important participants dropped out, dealing the cryptocurrency a blow even before it launched. This month, PayPal, eBay, Visa, Mastercard and Stripe -- all founding members of the project -- dropped out, depriving the consortium of valuable expertise in payments and transfer technology. A total of 21 organizations, including Facebook, formally joined the Libra Association this month.

When

The hearing, called "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors," will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The sole witness listed for the hearing is Zuckerberg.

Where

The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube and via the website of the US House Committee on Financial Services.

What we can expect

The hearing should largely focus on Libra, but it may hit on a variety of other areas involving the social network, including advertising for housing and other businesses, potential monopolistic practices and data protection.

Andrew Morse and Queenie Wong contributed to this story.