Zuckerberg worked hard to keep $59M Tahoe deal private, report says

James Martin

Mark Zuckerberg takes his privacy very seriously.

The Facebook CEO quietly purchased real estate worth $59 million in Lake Tahoe, California, according to a Thursday report by The Wall Street Journal. He reportedly used a limited-liability company named Golden Range, a wealth manager and nondisclosure agreements to purchase two adjacent homes on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe. The agreements required real-estate agents to keep Zuckerberg's identity secret and called for online listing pictures of the houses to be taken down, according to the report.

Zuckerberg also has properties in San Francisco, Palo Alto and the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

The tech billionaire reportedly purchased his first Lake Tahoe property in December for $22 million, and the second for $37 million in January.

The lengths Zuckerberg went to keep the deal private come as Facebook grapples with issues around user privacy. The company has been reeling from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from as many as 87 million Facebook users was improperly shared with the political consultancy.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.