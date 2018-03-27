James

Is Mr. Zuckerberg going to Washington?

That's the question facing 33-year old Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who it appears is considering traveling to Capitol Hill to testify before Congress. A CNN report Tuesday, citing sources within the internet giant, said Zuckerberg had decided to travel to the event. Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told CNET sister publication CBS News it's "likely" he will testify, but timing and other details still need to be worked out.

It's unclear when Zuckerberg's testimony might be, though Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley invited Zuckerberg, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, to a hearing on data privacy that's scheduled for April 10.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company received the invite, but declined to discuss whether Zuckerberg would attend. Spokespeople for Grassley's office and the Judiciary Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move marks the latest twist in the ongoing scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm that was reported to have improperly received more than 50 million Facebook user profiles to use in its political campaign efforts. While the scandal was reportedly caused by an app developer who improperly sent the information to Cambridge Analytica, the ensuing scandal has engulfed Facebook, raising fears the social media giant isn't doing enough to protect user's data.

This is a developing story...

CNET's Alfred Ng contributed to this report.

First published March 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

Update at March 27 at 9:42 a.m. PT: More reporting on whether Zuckerberg will testify.