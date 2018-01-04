Zuckerberg to Facebook: Be careful how we all act in 2018

James Martin/CNET

It seems Mark Zuckerberg is worried about 2018. On Thursday, the Facebook CEO posted on his Facebook page that his goal this year is to be on guard.

"The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do," he writes. As a result, the company must do a better job of enforcing its existing policies and stop any misuse of its technologies.

Under these conditions, Zuckerberg's personal challenge to himself is to "focus on fixing these important issues."