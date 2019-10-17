Zuckerberg stands by Facebook's hands-off approach to political speech

James Martin/CNET

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday stood by the social network's decision not to send political speech to third-party fact-checkers, a move that has drawn scrutiny especially from Democrats.

"I don't think most people want to live in a world where you can only post things that tech companies judge to be 100% true," Zuckerberg said during a speech at Georgetown University on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said providing people a voice and including everyone are central to everything he creates, comments that come as the Facebook CEO tries to fend off criticism that his company has too much power to shape social and political discourse. He also championed the role of technology platforms, saying they had "decentralized" power.

"People no longer have to rely on traditional gatekeepers," Zuckerberg said. "I actually believe that the much bigger story is how much these platforms have decentralized power by putting it directly into people's hands."

Zuckerberg also pushed back against the idea of banning political ads, arguing it would favor incumbents and whoever the media chooses to cover.

The Facebook founder's appearance at Georgetown comes as the company he built faces mounting pressure to do more to combat misinformation, hate speech and other offensive content. Those criticisms come as the company faces allegations that it censors conservative speech, a charge Facebook has repeatedly denied.

The company's hands-off approach to political speech has attracted more scrutiny in the last month, especially from Democrats. Facebook, which has 2.5 billion users, doesn't send political speech to fact checkers.

Earlier this month, Facebook rejected a request from Joe Biden's presidential campaign to pull down an ad that contained misinformation about the former vice president. In response, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a US Democratic senator from Massachusetts, ran an ad with the false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump to prove a point about the social network's policy. The ad noted that it included misinformation.

Zuckerberg has been talking to conservatives about their concerns about bias. He's had a quiet series of dinners with aggrieved conservatives to hear their complaints. In September, he also visited President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both parties during a rare visit to Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Facebook is forming an oversight board to oversee some of its toughest content decisions. The board, which is expected to be made up of 40 members, plans to start hearing cases next year.