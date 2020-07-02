Zuckerberg reluctant to change Facebook policies over ad boycott, report says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly reluctant to change the social network's policies amid a growing ad boycott. During a town hall meeting last Friday, Zuckerberg told employees that he expects "all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough," according to a report Thursday from The Information.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More to come.
