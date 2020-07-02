CNET también está disponible en español.

Zuckerberg reluctant to change Facebook policies over ad boycott, report says

The Facebook CEO reportedly told employees he expects advertisers to return "soon enough."

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly reluctant to change the social network's policies amid a growing ad boycott. During a town hall meeting last Friday, Zuckerberg told employees that he expects "all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough," according to a report Thursday from The Information.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 