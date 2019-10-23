Zuckerberg gets scolded from all sides during Libra hearing

Mark Zuckerberg returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning to defend his company again. So far, members of Congress weren't having it.

Facebook's co-founder and CEO faced a highly skeptical group of lawmakers who went after the billionaire executive over a long list of issues, including diversity at Facebook, Russian election interference and misleading political ads, in addition to serious concerns about Facebook's planned cryptocurrency.

The hearing, before the US House Committee on Financial Services, was slated to focus on Libra, a cryptocurrency his company spearheaded and hopes will become a form of global digital money. However, the event almost immediately spiraled into a broad indictment against how Facebook operates its business.

The force and tenor of questions offered a stark contrast to Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress last year, in which he emerged largely unscathed as elected officials appeared to be clueless about how Facebook works.

"Facebook's internal motto was for a long time 'move fast and break things.' Mr. Zuckerberg, we do not want to break the international monetary system," New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez said Wednesday.

Zuckerberg did have some Congressional defenders, such as Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, who commended Zuckerberg for trying to be an innovator and create something of value in Libra. Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers added that a payment system like Libra could be beneficial for people in countries with unstable currencies, but he noted that Zuckerberg may have bitten off more than he can chew by trying to make a new digital currency to operate this system.

Libra, expected to launch in the first half of next year, has faced a rocky start. Critics worry it may become a channel for funding terrorism and laundering money, an issue Congress members hammered on repeatedly Wednesday. Several governments are concerned that Facebook is using Libra to skirt regulation and create a rival currency to the dollar or the yen. Earlier this month, the Libra Association, which governs the cryptocurrency, lost seven founding members, including payments powerhouses Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.

Announced in June, Libra is a stablecoin, a form of cryptocurrency backed by other assets to prevent wild swings in value. It'll be managed by the Libra Association, a nonprofit based in Switzerland. The association initially had 28 prospective members, each of which would pony up $10 million to fund the project and run nodes on the network powering the coin.

Looking to allay concerns about Libra, Zuckerberg's prepared remarks for the hearing focused on using the digital currency to help people without bank accounts, making it easier and cheaper for the so-called unbanked to transfer money. Members of Congress, though, said Facebook has a thin track record on helping these groups, so they questioned his motives for creating Libra.

Zuckerberg said Wednesday that Facebook won't be involved in Libra's launch unless it gets US approval. He also pushed for the US to innovate with cryptocurrencies, invoking China's work as a warning. "If America doesn't lead on this, others will," he wrote in his testimony.

Still, he showed some self-awareness about Facebook's many controversies, including data breaches and Russian election interference.

"I believe this is something that needs to get built," Zuckerberg wrote, "but I understand we're not the ideal messenger right now. We've faced a lot of issues over the past few years, and I'm sure people wish it was anyone but Facebook putting this idea forward."

Zuckerberg's appearance in Washington comes as his social network faces criticism seemingly on all fronts. Liberals and conservatives have complained that Facebook has too much power to shape social and political discourse. Some critics, notably Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, have called for the company to be broken up, while Congress and dozens of attorneys general are ramping up antitrust investigations into the company. The social network also continues to reel from concerns it isn't protecting user privacy, an issue that's already led to an unprecedented $5 billion fine.

Libra has been a sore spot for the world's largest social network. Regulators around the world have bristled at Facebook's plans, saying Libra could facilitate money laundering. In July, David Marcus, Facebook's blockchain boss, was summoned to testify in front of Congress about Libra.

Andrew Morse and Queenie Wong contributed to this story.

First published at 12:47 p.m. PT on Oct. 22.

Updated at 8:24 a.m. and 9:01 a.m. PT on Oct. 23: Adds comments and testimony from the hearing.