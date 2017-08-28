Zuckerberg baby No. 2 enters the world

Facebook

And then there were two -- two daughters, that is -- born to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Baby girl August was born this month, according to Zuckerberg's Facebook post Monday.

As they did with their first daughter, Maxima, nicknamed "Max," the couple wrote an open letter to August that they shared with the rest of the world. The letter to Max, posted Dec. 1, 2015, talked about the need to "advance human potential" and "promote equality." It also announced the pair would donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, initially focused on "personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities."

Whew.

They say parents learn what not to do for their second baby, which may explain why Monday's post urges August to "make time to go outside and play.

"I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you."

Zuckerberg earlier this month said he will take two months' paternity leave, splitting it in half. He'll take time off during the baby's first month and again in December. Facebook employees get four months of maternity or paternity leave "because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family."