Zuckerberg asks forgiveness for division caused by Facebook

To everyone that's been unhappy with Facebook, its CEO is saying sorry.

Mark Zuckerberg wrote an apology on Saturday, seeking forgiveness and repenting for the ways Facebook was "used to divide people rather than bring us together." The Facebook post was published on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

While he didn't specify which problems he was referring to in the post, Reuters and The Washington Post have speculated that Zuckerberg was talking about last year's US presidential elections, when Facebook was allegedly used to help sway votes in President Donald Trump's favour.

"For those I hurt this year, I ask forgiveness and I will try to be better," Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the post. "For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better."

The social media behemoth has been working to atone for its alleged sins, however, helping investigators to find out more about the role it might have played in the 2016 election. Last month Facebook said it would hand over 3,000 ads with Russian ties to the Congress to aid in investigations, and those ads will be handed over on Monday. The announcement comes after it was revealed that $100,000 worth of ads were sold to bogus accounts with possible Russian ties during the election.

Zuckerberg defended Facebook last week after Trump accused it of being "anti-Trump." He also apologized for his "dismissive" response to the notion that Facebook had the power to influence the outcome, which he'd previously said was a "pretty crazy idea."

