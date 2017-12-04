CNET también está disponible en español.

The ZTE Axon M is $200 less at Best Buy

Get this dual-screen phone for only $525.

Josh Miller/CNET
Now Playing: Watch this: ZTE Axon M has 2 screens and opens into a 6.8-inch tablet
2:12

If the recent release of the unusual ZTE Axon M has you curious, now may be the best time to get the phone.

zte-axon-m-7552-003Enlarge Image

Why settle for one screen when you can get two with the ZTE Axon M?

 Josh Miller/CNET

Best Buy is currently selling the device for $17.49 a month for 30 months instead of the usual $24.17 per month, when you buy through AT&amp;T Next (the phone is an AT&T exclusive in the US). That totals about $525, which is a $200 discount off of the normal $725 retail price.

While other premium phones like the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 boast a slim design with an edge-to-edge display, the ZTE Axon M does things a little differently. It features two 5.2-inch screens that can be opened up like a book and viewed side by side. But this is more than just a folding phablet. ZTE makes the most out of the Axon M's two screens by allowing different multitasking, full-screen and mirroring modes. CNET's editors have compared it to a Nintendo 3DS, but one thing's for sure, it's not like any other phone on the market.

Some of the Axon M's specs include:

  • Two 5.2-inch screens with 1080p resolution and 424 ppi
  • Android Nougat 7.1.2 OS
  • 2.15 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor
  • 20-megapixel camera
  • 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 3,180mAh battery

So if you're bored with the usual flagship phones of 2017 and want to pick up something different, now's your best chance to get the ZTE Axon M at a midrange price.

zte-axon-m-9916-038
28
We're all over this 'flip' phone for 2017
