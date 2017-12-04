If the recent release of the unusual ZTE Axon M has you curious, now may be the best time to get the phone.
Best Buy is currently selling the device for $17.49 a month for 30 months instead of the usual $24.17 per month, when you buy through AT&T Next (the phone is an AT&T exclusive in the US). That totals about $525, which is a $200 discount off of the normal $725 retail price.
While other premium phones like the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 boast a slim design with an edge-to-edge display, the ZTE Axon M does things a little differently. It features two 5.2-inch screens that can be opened up like a book and viewed side by side. But this is more than just a folding phablet. ZTE makes the most out of the Axon M's two screens by allowing different multitasking, full-screen and mirroring modes. CNET's editors have compared it to a Nintendo 3DS, but one thing's for sure, it's not like any other phone on the market.
Some of the Axon M's specs include:
- Two 5.2-inch screens with 1080p resolution and 424 ppi
- Android Nougat 7.1.2 OS
- 2.15 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor
- 20-megapixel camera
- 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB
- 4GB of RAM
- 3,180mAh battery
So if you're bored with the usual flagship phones of 2017 and want to pick up something different, now's your best chance to get the ZTE Axon M at a midrange price.
[Via Android Authority]
