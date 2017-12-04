Now Playing: Watch this: ZTE Axon M has 2 screens and opens into a 6.8-inch tablet

If the recent release of the unusual ZTE Axon M has you curious, now may be the best time to get the phone.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Best Buy is currently selling the device for $17.49 a month for 30 months instead of the usual $24.17 per month, when you buy through AT&T Next (the phone is an AT&T exclusive in the US). That totals about $525, which is a $200 discount off of the normal $725 retail price.

While other premium phones like the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8 boast a slim design with an edge-to-edge display, the ZTE Axon M does things a little differently. It features two 5.2-inch screens that can be opened up like a book and viewed side by side. But this is more than just a folding phablet. ZTE makes the most out of the Axon M's two screens by allowing different multitasking, full-screen and mirroring modes. CNET's editors have compared it to a Nintendo 3DS, but one thing's for sure, it's not like any other phone on the market.

Some of the Axon M's specs include:

Two 5.2-inch screens with 1080p resolution and 424 ppi

Android Nougat 7.1.2 OS

2.15 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor

20-megapixel camera

64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB

4GB of RAM

3,180mAh battery

So if you're bored with the usual flagship phones of 2017 and want to pick up something different, now's your best chance to get the ZTE Axon M at a midrange price.

[Via Android Authority]