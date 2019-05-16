ZTE Axon 10 Pro 4G flagship phone arrives in Germany

Angela Lang/CNET

After a wobbly 2018 where the company had to address a US government ban, ZTE seems to be finding its balance with the new Axon 10 Pro, a beautiful 4G flagship phone now available in Germany.

Announced in February at the Mobile World Congress, the Axon 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with three rear-facing cameras: standard, wide-angle and telephoto. On the front, a 20MP front camera manages selfies and an in-display scanner in the 6.47 inch AMOLED screen handles fingerprint recognition.

Now playing: Watch this: A powerful selfie camera and 5G rule ZTE's MWC phones

The 128GB Axon 10 Pro 4G sells for 599 euro ($671, £520, AU$967). While the company has not made a public commitment to releasing the new 4G phone in the US, a company spokesman said ZTE is watching the US market and if it does release the phone, it will probably be later in the summer priced appropriately for the US market.

For the 5G version of the Axon 10 Pro, ZTE said it will soon launch the phone in select markets in Europe and China. The 5G model will use the same Snapdragon 855 processor as the 4G but step up to the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. It will also use a liquid cooling system to keep phone temps under control.

The 256GB 5G version will be available in June for 899 euro ($1,007, £784, AU$1,454). ZTE said it intends to announce availability in additional European markets as it gets closer to launch.

