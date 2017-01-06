Zotac's mini-GTX 1080 is the best graphics card made tiny

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Enlarge Image Photo by Zotac

Reviewers agree that the GeForce GTX 1080 is the fastest graphics card ever made. If you've got the cash, it's the one you want for VR and PC gaming. But at a typical 10.5-inches long, you might have trouble fitting the original in a compact, living-room friendly computer.

That's what Zotac's new mini-GeForce GTX 1080 is for.

Somehow, the fine folks at Zotac (a company generally known for tiny desktops) managed to shrink today's beefiest graphics card into a far smaller footprint, and without taking away any of its oomph. According to company reps who spoke to PCWorld at CES 2017, it sports the same 8GB of GDDR5X memory and is actually slightly faster than Nvidia's original with base/boost clocks of 1620MHz and 1759MHz respectively.

Except this time, you only need 8.3 inches of clearance and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to make it work.

Enlarge Image Photo by Zotac

We've seen a pretty awesome trend towards smaller graphics cards recently, with second-best GPUs like the GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 Nano, and GeForce GTX 1070 getting miniature versions over the last year and change. While an 8.3-inch card isn't quite as tiny as some of those 6-to-7-inch cards, it's still pretty impressive to see today's best GPU in such a small package.

Zotac should ship the new GPU sometime in the first half of 2017.