Zoom won't add encryption to free calls so it can work with law enforcement

Angela Lang/CNET

Zoom's decision not to fully encrypt free users' calls keeps the door open for law enforcement cooperation, CEO Eric Yuan told analysts in a Tuesday conference call, as previously reported by Bloomberg.

"Free user, for sure, we don't want to give that because we also want to work together with FBI, with local law enforcement, in case some people use Zoom for a bad purpose," Yuan said.

End-to-end encryption, which the videoconferencing company is currently working on, will be only enabled on paid accounts because the "vast majority of harm comes from self-service users with fake identities," Zoom security consultant Alex Stamos noted in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company is working with "child safety advocates, civil liberties organizations, encryption experts and law enforcement" to refine its strategy, it confirmed via email. Its approach to encryption is designed to protect children and potential victims of hate crimes.

"We plan to provide end-to-end encryption to users for whom we can verify identity, thereby limiting harm to these vulnerable groups. Free users sign up with an email address, which does not provide enough information to verify identity," a spokesperson wrote. "Finding the perfect balance is challenging. We always strive to do the right thing."