Zoom will drop 40 minute limit for Thanksgiving

Angela Lang/CNET

Zoom has been a major social outlet for much of the planet as we social distance during the coronavirus pandemic, but the video chat app cuts off meetings after 40 minutes. The company is lifting that limit for Thanksgiving, it said last week, as millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the holidays virtually.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

"As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. #ZoomTogether," it wrote in a Nov. 10 tweet.

Zoom's popularity skyrocketed earlier this year, when working from home and communicating virtually became the norm under coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions -- its user base increased from 10 million in December last year to 300 million in April, according to the FTC.

