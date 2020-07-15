CNET también está disponible en español.

Zoom unveils $600 multi-touch widescreen device

The 27-inch DTEN ME is designed for all those work-from-home meetings.

Zoom touchscreen

Zoom's touchscreen device is launching at $599.

 Zoom
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, working from home is becoming the norm. Video chat app Zoom is leaning into the circumstances, now launching its 27-inch 1080p touchscreen device the DTEN ME.

The $599 Zoom screen has three wide-angle cameras, an eight-microphone array and integrated speakers for your video calls. The smart camera "optimizes the view of the room," according to Zoom, and has echo cancellation and automatic noise reduction.

Zoom's full HD multi-touch display can also be used for whiteboarding and annotation.

It's just 0.5 inches thick and weighs 14.5 pounds, making it easily portable.

