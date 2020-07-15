Zoom unveils $600 multi-touch widescreen device

Zoom

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, working from home is becoming the norm. Video chat app Zoom is leaning into the circumstances, now launching its 27-inch 1080p touchscreen device the .

The $599 Zoom screen has three wide-angle cameras, an eight-microphone array and integrated speakers for your video calls. The smart camera "optimizes the view of the room," according to Zoom, and has echo cancellation and automatic noise reduction.

Zoom's full HD multi-touch display can also be used for whiteboarding and annotation.

It's just 0.5 inches thick and weighs 14.5 pounds, making it easily portable.