Google

Google Assistant-enabled smart displays saw a series of video chat updates this year, including improvements to Google Meet and Duo. Now, a promised Zoom integration is rolling out on Nest Hub Max beginning Monday, the company announced in a blog post.

This early preview of Zoom will be an option for Nest Hub Max users with Zoom accounts (free or paid) in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

With the rollout, you'll be able to link your Zoom account to your Google account. Then, you can create a Zoom meeting ID to add to calendar invites. To open Zoom, ask, "Hey Google, join my next meeting," or, "Hey Google, start a Zoom call."

The blog post also highlighted a recent update to the Google Wi-Fi and newer Nest Wi-Fi routers. Those systems can automatically detect and prioritize devices that are participating in video conferencing on Google Meet or Zoom.

Google's smaller Nest Hub doesn't have a camera, excluding it from video chat updates. There's no word yet on when Zoom will roll out widely to all Google Assistant-enabled smart displays, however, or to users outside the countries specifically mentioned.