Zoom is taking over your Alexa, Google Assistant and Portal displays next

Zoom is expanding its massive video chat presence to several smart display devices, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the US and keep many people working and socializing from home.

In the coming months, you'll be able to video chat on Zoom via your Amazon Echo Show devices, Google Nest smart displays and the Facebook Portal, the company said in August.

The video chat service experienced massive growth during COVID-19 quarantines, hitting 300 million daily meeting participants by April and outpacing other giants in the space including Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. While Zoom was originally used primarily for professional video conferencing, it quickly gained popularity for chats with family and friends as well.

Zoom's expansion to all of these smart displays seems to be positioning the app as more of an at-home service for connecting socially than a workplace tool. But as many people continue to work from home, potentially permanently, having the option to join Zoom conference calls from a smart display instead of your laptop could be useful.

"We're excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices," Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a press release. "It's more apparent than ever that people are looking for easy-to-use displays for their video communications needs, both professionally and personally."

One of the most popular ways people use Google Assistant-enabled smart displays is for video calling, Lilian Rincon, senior director of product management for Google Assistant, said in the release. Integrating Zoom directly into the displays will make it easier for people to use the service, she added.

Zoom will arrive on the Facebook Portal in September, and on Amazon Echo Show and Google Assistant devices by the end of the year.

