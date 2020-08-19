Zoom is coming to Amazon Echo Show smart displays in 2020

Chris Monroe/CNET

Zoom has announced it is coming to Amazon Echo Show devices in the coming months, along with Facebook Portal and Google Nest smart displays.

The video chat service has quickly gained popularity during COVID-19 quarantines for professional video-conferencing. This move, however, appears to be positioning the app more as an at-home service for connecting socially with friends and family as quarantines continue to isolate people from loved ones.

"It's more important than ever to offer features like these to help people stay connected with their friends, family, and co-workers," said Director of Alexa Communication Brian Oliver in a statement. "We look forward to the launch of Zoom on Echo Show and to bringing another great video calling option to Alexa customers."

Zoom will be joining Echo Shows' other communication features, such as Alexa-to-Alexa, Alexa-to-phone and Skype calling.