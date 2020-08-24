Zoom down for some, locking them out of meetings and webinars

Screenshot by CNET

Zoom is investigating problems some people are having with its videoconferencing services, the company confirmed Monday morning. The majority of early reports appear to have come from East Coast of the US and the south of the UK, according to Down Detector's outage map.

"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the company wrote on its status page at 5:51 a.m. PT (8:51 a.m. ET/1:51 a.m. BST).

An hour later, it updated the page to note that it had "identified the issue" and was working on a fix.

In an emailed statement to CNET, a company spokesperson suggested the people keep an eye on its status page for updates.