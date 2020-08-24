CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Zoom outage The Batman trailer DC FanDome Zack Snyder's Justice League Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer IRS may still owe you a $500 stimulus check The Suicide Squad teaser

Zoom down for some, locking them out of meetings and webinars

The company confirms outage reports early Monday.

Listen
- 00:28
down-detector-zoom-aug-24.png

Zoom's outage hit Monday morning, according to Down Detector.

 Screenshot by CNET

Zoom is investigating problems some people are having with its videoconferencing services, the company confirmed Monday morning. The majority of early reports appear to have come from East Coast of the US and the south of the UK, according to Down Detector's outage map

"We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the company wrote on its status page at 5:51 a.m. PT (8:51 a.m. ET/1:51 a.m. BST).

An hour later, it updated the page to note that it had "identified the issue" and was working on a fix.

In an emailed statement to CNET, a company spokesperson suggested the people keep an eye on its status page for updates.