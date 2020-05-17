Zoom outage affects many users in US, UK

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some Zoom users early Sunday reported performance issues with the videoconferencing app that prevented them from joining or hosting conferences, while others complained of not being able to see or hear other participants. The outage, which appears to have begun around 6 a.m. PT, appears to be concentrated in the UK and East Coast of the United States.

"Our team is investigating the root cause of issues joining Zoom Meetings," Zoom said in a tweet. "These issues appear to be limited to a subset of users."

It wasn't clear how many users were affected. Zoom representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Zoom said in a tweet at 8:43 a.m. it had resolved the issue.

Zoom users impacted by this issue should now be able to host, join & participate in Zoom Meetings & Zoom Video Webinars if they restart their sessions. We continue to assess & monitor. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused. — Zoom (@zoom_us) May 17, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people to stay home over the past two months, Zoom has suddenly became the video meeting service of choice: Daily meeting participants on the platform surged from 10 million in December to 200 million in March, and 300 million daily meeting participants in April.