Zoom doesn't actually have 300 million daily users

Zoom is backtracking on an announcement last week that it's videoconferencing app had racked up 300 million daily users. Instead, the company now says it has "300 million daily meeting participants," a different metric that counts people for every Zoom meeting they attend in a day.

The change was earlier spotted by The Verge. After the publication reached out to the company, Zoom on Wednesday added an edit note to its blog post, calling the error an oversight.

"We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic, said a Zoom spokesperson in an emailed statement on Thursday. "In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as 'users' and 'people.' When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to 'participants.' This was a genuine oversight on our part."

