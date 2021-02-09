Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

A legal proceeding in Texas that should have been your normal, solemn affair turned into an unintentional zoo when a lawyer made a Zoom court appearance with an adorable kitten filter obscuring his face.

Roy Ferguson, judge of the 394th Judicial District of Texas, used the occasion to deliver a timely tech tip for Zoom users on Tuesday: "If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing, check the Zoom video options to be sure filters are off."

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Despite a warning that "any capture of video or audio of this stream is prohibited, and may constitute contempt of court with a punishment of up to $500 fine and 180 days in the county jail," the district court posted a YouTube clip of the comical occurrence.

There's no sensitive information in the footage, just 100% pure comedy gold. "I'm here live. I'm not a cat," the lawyer insists. "I can see that," the judge responds before kindly trying to walk the lawyer through fixing the filter issue.

Ferguson filled in some more details, tweeting that the "fun" moment was a byproduct of what it takes to keep the justice system functioning during a pandemic. "Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"

If only the TV show Night Court were still around, the script would write itself.