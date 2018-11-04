Zoom all the way into the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy

Mesut Felat Özsoy

Last week, the European Southern Observatory confirmed something scientists have long suspected: Sagittarius A*, an astronomical radio source at the centre of our galaxy, is actually a supermassive black hole.

To prove this, they needed to observe objects travelling close to Sagittarius A*. When a star called S2 orbited deep into Sagittarius A*'s gravity well, a group of scientists from multiple European institutions observed three flares travelling at 30 percent the speed of light.

Now the European Southern Observatory has released a brilliant recreation of that sight as it occurred.

From the YouTube description:

This video starts with a wide view of the Milky Way and then zooms into a visualization of data from simulations of orbital motions of gas swirling around at about 30% of the speed of light on a circular orbit around the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*.

The scale of the video is absolutely incredible. Very cool stuff indeed.