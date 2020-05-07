Zoom acquires secure messaging platform Keybase to help bolster security

Getty Images

In an effort to shore up its security after a string of issues, video conferencing platform Zoom has acquired secure messaging service Keybase.

"This acquisition marks a key step for Zoom as we attempt to accomplish the creation of a truly private video communications platform that can scale to hundreds of millions of participants, while also having the flexibility to support Zoom's wide variety of uses," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan wrote in a blog post Thursday. He added that Zoom will be tapping into Keybase's "deep encryption and security expertise."

As people have taken to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has seen a spike in popularity, but has also had to contend with security problems like Zoombombing. In April, Zoom kicked off a 90-day plan to fix it's problems after being banned by some schools, governments and companies over security concerns.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.