ZOMG! 1990s favorite Zima is about to make a zomeback

Throw your hacky sack in your fanny pack and boot up Prodigy, the 1990s are Macarena-ing their way back. Or at least it feels that way. Zima, one of the iconic alcoholic beverages of the grunge decade, is returning.

The clear malt beverage is already in distributor warehouses, and soon will be available for a limited time, MillerCoors confirmed to AdAge on Thursday.

"If you're one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear," a spokesman said in a statement.

If you're too young to remember, or have blocked it out along with other '90s memories like Urkel, here's the ABZs. Zima rode the 1990s clear-product craze along with Crystal Pepsi, Tab Clear and the wonderfully fictional Crystal Gravy (thanks, "SNL"). It had a cute name, Z-centric commercials, and an almost-art-deco styled bottle, but just never caught on, despite a $50 million ad campaign.

But there's always been a weird nostalgic fondness for the product. Speaking personally as the co-author of a book called "The Totally Sweet '90s," I can attest to the fact that an original, unopened bottle of Zima was the second-most-popular prop on our book tour -- trailing only the enormous Zack Morris-style cell phone.

And Zima's not alone on the clear-beverage comeback: Crystal Pepsi, which fizzled in the 1990s, poured its way back into many US stores in the last year. Your move, lava-lamp-looking Orbitz.