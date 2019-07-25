Zombieland: Double Tap trailer shows the crew heading to the White House

Sony Pictures

Zombieland: Double Tap is the sequel many zombie fans have been wanting since the original came out in 2009. Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson). Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) are returning in a new adventure in a post-apocalyptic US.

A new trailer Thursday for Zombieland: Double Tap shows the survivors made their way to Washington, DC, to take over the White House. It seems like the four have a new place to call home, but Little Rock runs away and meets Berkeley (Avan Jogia). The rest of the group sets out into the zombie world to go find her.

When out searching for Little Rock, Columbus meets another survivor, Madison (Zoey Deutch). It appears there might be some romantic tension as he and Wichita were an item. Also in the trailer is Rosario Dawson (Clerks II, Sin City) as Nevada, though there's nothing in the clip explaining her back story.

At the end of the trailer, Luke Wilson (Old School, Idiocracy) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) show up and appear to be bizarro versions of Tallahassee and Columbus. There's no explanation given in the trailer and the Zombieland: Double Tap IMdB page has no name for their characters.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters on Oct. 18.