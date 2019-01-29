CNET también está disponible en español.

Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson return to battle the undead in Zombieland 2

And the original cast just did the weirdest 10-year challenge ever.

The post-apocalyptic zombie comedy Zombieland returns with a sequel featuring original stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. And now Rosario Dawson has been added to the mix. 

Dawson joins Zombieland newcomers Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia as well, with filming beginning this week. Fingers crossed that Bill Murray makes a return too.

Zombieland 2 will be directed by the original director Ruben Fleischer, and written by Zombieland screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The sequel will focus on how "the zombie slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors," according to Deadline

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures also tweeted a new poster featuring Harrelson, Eisenberg, Stone and Breslin doing the 10-year challenge meme

Zombieland 2 hits theaters worldwide on Oct. 11.

