Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes from Firefly Games arrives on Apple Arcade

Zombie Rollerz/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade on Friday added Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes to its growing catalog of over 140 games. The newest arrival from Firefly Games puts a new spin on classic pinball -- zombies and tower defense. You can try your hand at the game this weekend across iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In Zombie Rollerz, players must stay ahead of the zombie plague in a constantly changing cartoon world. There's a zombie boss to fight at the end of each level. Each time you play, the game is a bit different, which encourages you to replay and try to gain all the achievements.

Apple

If you liked Apple Arcade games like Pinball Wizard and Marble Knights, Zombie Rollerz could be your new favorite.

These three games on Apple Arcade also got updates on Friday:

Sneaky Sasquatch, which recently won Apple Arcade's Game of the Year, added an update that allows players to adopt a dog in the game. Play fetch, go on adventures and purchase goodies for your pet.

Speed Demons now has six new vehicles, three new tracks and over 50 new events.

Stellar Commanders lets players access a black market shop, new rewards and skins.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world more than a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple's gaming service with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't purchase a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched earlier this month, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services -- Apple Arcade included -- for one price.

For more, check out every game you can play on Apple Arcade, and how to choose the best gaming subscription service for you.